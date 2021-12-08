‘I felt I was missing the little moments’ – Mairead Ronan on quitting radio to be with her family

On July 30, Mairead Ronan took a deep breath and walked into her manager’s office in Today FM to hand in her notice from her popular lunchtime show.

It was a decision that she had “agonised” over for months and came as a bolt from the blue to station bosses, given how well the show had been received since she took over the reins in September 2019.

This Friday will see the presenter (41) front her final lunchtime show on Today FM, a station she started working with when she was just 21.

Leaving a prime-time slot at the height of its popularity takes courage, but Ronan said it just “felt like the right thing to do”.

“I’m 19 years working in Today FM. I feel like myself and Today FM have grown up together, we’re like brother and sister. That’s what it feels like this station is to me,” she said.

“I love radio, I will always will love it. But right now, at this point in my life, I can’t work 48 weeks of the year on radio.”

No stranger to juggling several jobs at the same time, Ronan has presented five weekday shows on Today FM while also fronting Ireland’s Fittest Family on RTÉ and running her own business.

Earlier this year, the former winner of Dancing with the Stars had to present the radio show from the hot press of her Clontarf home. That’s because she was forced to isolate after her family was struck down with a bout of Covid.

Apart from that period of isolation, she found herself travelling into the empty studio during lockdowns, just to keep the show on the road.

Mairead Ronan is looking forward to spending more time with husband Louis (pictured) and her children. Photo: Conor McCabe Photography

Mairead Ronan is looking forward to spending more time with husband Louis (pictured) and her children. Photo: Conor McCabe Photography

The mother-of-three has become a comforting voice to many people working from home during the pandemic.

The new listenership figures are due out today – the first in a year – and all indications point to another strong performance.

Achieving success has come at a price to her family life. Ronan is now keen to spend more time with her husband Louis and children Dara (14), Eliza (5) and Bonnie (3).

Like so many others, the pandemic has prompted her to re-evaulate her life as she strives for a better work-life balance. She feels she is “going out on a high”.

“I made my decision last summer when there was more positivity around and I agonised over it for around two months,” she told the Irish Independent.

“I was doing it, then I was like, ‘No, I’ll wait another year, I’ll wait until Bonnie’s a year older’. And then I asked myself, ‘Why would I do that? Why would I wait until she’s another year older?’

“When I handed in my notice to management, I shocked them but they were extremely supportive. And they said, ‘Look, we understand, we get it, a lot of people are feeling the same way at the moment – that time is moving too quickly’.

“I said, ‘I love Today FM and I’m more than happy to stay until the end of the year’. And they said, ‘OK that’s great, do that then’.”

She relished having the opportunity to say goodbye to her loyal listeners and wind down the show in her own way.

“I’m getting a real mix of messages from listeners into the show. I got the most gorgeous cards and letters sent in to me.

“Only one person said, ‘Don’t do it! Are you crazy?’ Everyone else said to me, ‘You’re dead right, you’ll never get this time back, you’re making the right decision’.

“If you feel in your gut that it’s the right decision, you know that it’s right. I am looking forward to slowing down and being around more for the kids.”

Ronan is keen to immerse herself in the mundane, everyday things like the school pick-ups or watching Dara playing a rugby match.

Although her eldest daughter Eliza started primary school last September, that was not the impetus to move on.

“No, I just feel that time has moved so quickly. Although we’ve been in lockdown and our lives have been restricted for nearly two years, you’d think the time would slow down. But actually, I feel like the last two years have been on fast-forward.

“I feel I was missing those little, very ordinary moments of just being there with them.”