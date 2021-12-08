| 3.1°C Dublin

Close

Premium

‘I felt I was missing the little moments’ – Mairead Ronan on quitting radio to be with her family

After 19 years with Today FM, the presenter prepares to hang up her mic

As well as hosting a popular show on Today FM, Mairead Ronan has fronted Ireland&rsquo;s Fittest Family on RTÉ and runs her own business. Photo: Naomi Gaffney Expand
Mairead Ronan is looking forward to spending more time with husband Louis (pictured) and her children. Photo: Conor McCabe Photography Expand

Close

As well as hosting a popular show on Today FM, Mairead Ronan has fronted Ireland&rsquo;s Fittest Family on RTÉ and runs her own business. Photo: Naomi Gaffney

As well as hosting a popular show on Today FM, Mairead Ronan has fronted Ireland’s Fittest Family on RTÉ and runs her own business. Photo: Naomi Gaffney

Mairead Ronan is looking forward to spending more time with husband Louis (pictured) and her children. Photo: Conor McCabe Photography

Mairead Ronan is looking forward to spending more time with husband Louis (pictured) and her children. Photo: Conor McCabe Photography

/

As well as hosting a popular show on Today FM, Mairead Ronan has fronted Ireland’s Fittest Family on RTÉ and runs her own business. Photo: Naomi Gaffney

Melanie Finn Twitter Email

On July 30, Mairead Ronan took a deep breath and walked into her manager’s office in Today FM to hand in her notice from her popular lunchtime show.

It was a decision that she had “agonised” over for months and came as a bolt from the blue to station bosses, given how well the show had been received since she took over the reins in September 2019.

Most Watched

Privacy