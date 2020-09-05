'I felt alcohol didn't bring much to my life... I feel better without it'

The link between alcohol and socialising exists in every age group, but it is deeply engrained for those aged 18 to 25. Eighteenth and 21st birthday parties fill calendars, while college life opens up a new world of gigs, club nights and long evenings in campus bars - or at least it did pre-pandemic.

The Growing Up in Ireland study by the ESRI and Trinity College Dublin found 93pc of 20-year-olds were consuming alcohol in 2018 and 2019. So how does it feel to be one of the few who are abstaining?

Caoimhe O'Sullivan (25) from Kerry, drank alcohol in her late teens and early 20s, but gave it up in the past year. "I felt alcohol didn't bring much to my life," she says. "I think it made me change as a person in a bad way. For some people, it brings out their fun side, but it was the opposite for me. I feel better without it."

A GAA footballer and fitness enthusiast, she realised alcohol was hindering her performance. "My decision was definitely easier because I had sport," she says. "It was starting to affect my sleep and eating too, so my recovery time would take a week, and that just wasn't working with football."

Even though she still enjoyed the buzz of a nightclub, O'Sullivan has found other ways to fill the gaps left by pub nights. "I don't feel like I'm depriving myself of anything. There's a social aspect to drinking, but there are lots of other ways you can mingle with others," she says. "For me, it's yoga, fitness classes, hiking, walks and anything that gets me outside with friends."

Hannah Monaghan (22) from Dublin, was never a fan of drinking and decided to stop at the age of 19. "The friends that I am closest with now, we go for dinners, coffees and day trips away," she says. "And I think that has shifted to be the main social outings for me. Healthwise, my energy levels are so much better. I've become a lot more active."

After lockdown, Monaghan noticed her friends had begun to reassess their alcohol intake. The confinement and its aftermath forced them to socialise in a different way. "A few of them have spoken about cutting down," she says.

Both O'Sullivan and Monaghan have experienced mixed reactions when they tell others that they don't drink.

"Everyone is quite cool about it but a few weeks ago I was at a dinner and they asked would I have a glass of wine. I said no, and they said, 'Oh, you're no craic'," O'Sullivan says. "I know they didn't mean anything bad by it, but it still made me think there is some level of stigma attached."

Monaghan says she understands others' apprehension about giving up drinking because of its cultural significance. "I don't think the [drinking] culture here is all bad," she says. "Sometimes it might not come across as the healthiest thing, but bringing people together and socialising is a part of who we are. It's what we know, and I can empathise with people who are struggling right now and can't see themselves going out the way they used to."

For some young people, giving up alcohol doesn't mean saying goodbye to other recreational substances.

Simon - not his real name - from Meath was a heavy drinker in his late teens but felt alcohol was harming his mental and physical health. In an effort to lose weight and get into shape, the 24-year-old quit drinking. "I completely cut out alcohol and started going to the gym and lost 11kg in the process", he says.

"It was mainly for my wellbeing, both physical and mental. I had never recognised the link before, but I realised I was getting very anxious after alcohol too."

A fan of raves and festivals, Simon continued to use drugs such as MDMA, also known as Ecstasy.

"I feel like I am more in charge of myself and what I am doing," he says. "It's not about the substance and the need to take something - it just heightens the experience. And I always drink water with them, so I'm fully hydrated. My hangovers were really bad when I drank, but now I get up and go for a hike after a night out. I don't feel like I have wasted the day."

Spunout.ie, the youth information service, told Review there is no data indicating that abstaining from alcohol is linked to increased drug use.

Having met more and more people at festivals who are taking drugs and not drinking, though, Simon believes the practice is becoming more common.

Yet he is conscious that there are serious problems with drugs. "I have seen it at festivals. A lot of bad things happen when alcohol and drugs are mixed. Or when people come across drugs on the floor and take it without thinking what it might be. There needs to be proper education on it, which I don't think we have in Ireland right now."

Harry Barry, a Drogheda GP and author of Emotional Healing: How to Put Yourself Back Together Again, cautions: "It's not good to binge on alcohol, nor is it good to become dependent on stimulants of any kind."

Drug use at a young age can reset the body's dopamine system and set up 'addictive pathways', he says. Education is vital, he says. "Every now and then someone dies because of taking the wrong stuff. There are a lot of negatives."

Taking MDMA with large amounts of fluid will not result in the same effects as a hangover, he says, but adds: "MDMA is a stimulant, alcohol is a depressant. That's the difference. The reason you think you might be fine is that it has hyped you up.

"I would immediately say from a mental health point of view that you should not be dependent on any substance," he adds. "If someone thinks they need one to socialise, I would be against that. All drugs have side effects."

For more information on drink and drugs, visit Spunout.ie