'I felt alcohol didn't bring much to my life... I feel better without it'

Édaein O'Connell talks to young people who extol the benefits of a booze-free life

Hangover cure: Fitness enthusiast Caoimhe O'Sullivan realised alcohol was hindering her performance. 'My decision was definitely easier because I had sport,' she says. Photo: Gerry Mooney

Hangover cure: Fitness enthusiast Caoimhe O’Sullivan realised alcohol was hindering her performance. 'My decision was definitely easier because I had sport,' she says. Photo: Gerry Mooney

Édaein O'Connell

The link between alcohol and socialising exists in every age group, but it is deeply engrained for those aged 18 to 25. Eighteenth and 21st birthday parties fill calendars, while college life opens up a new world of gigs, club nights and long evenings in campus bars - or at least it did pre-pandemic.

The Growing Up in Ireland study by the ESRI and Trinity College Dublin found 93pc of 20-year-olds were consuming alcohol in 2018 and 2019. So how does it feel to be one of the few who are abstaining?

Caoimhe O'Sullivan (25) from Kerry, drank alcohol in her late teens and early 20s, but gave it up in the past year. "I felt alcohol didn't bring much to my life," she says. "I think it made me change as a person in a bad way. For some people, it brings out their fun side, but it was the opposite for me. I feel better without it."