'I felt a pop and knew my waters were broken' - Mum gives birth on road side after being sent home from hospital

A shocked Meath mum has spoken of the incredible moment she gave birth to her ‘miracle’ baby girl in a car on the side of the road.

Laura Mullen from Newcastle between Moynalty and Baileborough in Co, Meath says her contractions began when she pulled into her driveway after being sent home from the hospital.

Despite the Meath woman (40) and her fiancé Richard Byrne’s frantic attempt to get back to the hospital the baby wasn’t waiting around and the couple had to pull over on the side of the road where proud dad Richard (36) dashed to the passenger side just in time to deliver his new born baby daughter.

The elated mum admits “having no time to think” before precious little Aoife Margaret Anne Byrne “popped out” and made her grand entrance into the world on the passenger seat of the couple’s Volvo V50 R Design on the Athboy Road in Navan just off the M3 Roundabout on August 6th.

Laura with her fiancé Richard Byrne, son Ryan and daughter Aoife

Laura with her fiancé Richard Byrne, son Ryan and daughter Aoife

Laura also mum to Ryan (4) suffered three heart-breaking miscarriages before the birth of her daughter who she calls her ‘rainbow baby.”

Speaking on the whirlwind birth she said: “I was 38 weeks and five days pregnant on Wednesday August 5th and I just had my last ante natal visit at Our Lady of Lourdes Hospital in Drogheda.

“Later on I was at home and I thought I could feel my waters break so I rang the hospital and they told me to come in so they could check it out.

“After tests, the midwife confirmed that they hadn’t broken, they didn’t think I was going into labour and sent me home.”

“As soon as we drove into the driveway at home I felt a pop and knew my waters were broken and started to get really bad pressure pains and they were coming in waves.”

Laura wasn’t in any doubt that her baby was on the way but says she could “never have imagined” it would happen so fast.

“We rang the hospital but I was told they weren’t contractions because contractions would take your breath away and that it was just the head moving down but I knew I was in labour so we decided to go back to the hospital.

“The contractions were really close and I was pushing in the car, we got on the M3 Motorway and I said Richie you are going to have to phone the hospital and tell them I’m going to have this baby in the car and to send an ambulance so he rang but they said they didn’t have one.

“We got through the toll at Navan North and I could feel her moving down and I said this baby is coming now, you are going to have to catch her.

“Richard pulled over and literally jumped out of the car, ran around to my side and reclined my seat back.

“My legs were on the dash and as I was taking my pyjama bottoms off, her head was already coming out, the next contraction came and she just popped out!

“Richard caught her and put her up on my chest. It happened so fast there was no time to think about it. She was coming and that was it.”

“We had rung the hospital at 12.57 and she was born just before 1.06am so I was in active labour for just nine minutes.”

The paramedics stayed on the phone with the couple and told them what to do including tying off the umbilical cord according to the thrilled new mum.

“I was after seeing a video on Facebook a few months prior where a woman had a child at home and used the shoe lace so I told Richard to grab the shoe lace from my Nike runner and he tied it around the cord.

“When the paramedics came the two of us were just there together nearly laughing out of pure shock.

“We were taken to the hospital to be checked over and thankfully we were both fine and Aoife weighed in at 6lb 11oz.

“I’m still waiting for a birth because it happened so quickly it was like I didn’t have a labour at all.

“We loved the name Aoife and I had read that it means warrior princess and that's what she was like a little warrior coming out waiting for no one.”

Laura says she had come to terms that Ryan might be an only child having had three devastating miscarriages in two years before her ‘miracle’ baby arrived.

“I had just accepted the fact that Ryan might be my only child and I thought well at least I’ve experienced motherhood but now we are here as a family of four.

“I think midwives should listen to what women are telling them more. We know our own bodies and know what we are going through.

“It all worked out for us but it could have gone wrong and I wouldn’t like to see that happening to anyone else.

“I call her my rainbow baby, that’s what you call a baby who comes a long after having a loss of any kind, she’s a little miracle.”

