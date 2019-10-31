‘I feel very guilty that I'm letting our children down’ - Pakistani family issued with deportation orders

A national student union campaign was launched earlier this month against the possible deportation of Mehwish (29) and Muhammad Saqib (34) and their three children, aged three, six and eight.

Ms Saqib is a third-year early-years education student in DCU under the college’s University of Sanctuary scholarship, which allows refugees and asylum seekers to complete third-level education.

Despite campaigns from the National Union of Students (USI) and DCU Students Union, each member of the family of five received deportation order letters yesterday after their leave-to-remain application was rejected at the start of October.

Normally, a rejected leave-to-remain application is followed by a deportation order.

According to the order, the family must now leave the country by November 25 or present themselves to the Irish Naturalisation and Immigration Services (INIS) offices for their removal to be arranged by November 27.

Mr and Mrs Saqib said they fear they'll be killed if they're sent back to Pakistan. They have been living in Ireland for four-and-a-half-years.

They live in the direct provision centre in Mosney.

“It’s a very tough situation for us now,” Mr Saqib told Independent.ie.

"We just thought that with the Students Union writing an open letter to Charlie Flanagan and the campaign and the support from the Irish people, that we would be able to stay.

“As a parent, I feel very guilty that we can’t give our children a better life,” he said.

“When we were refused leave-to-remain application, the letter said that our children’s ages are adaptable and that they can adapt somewhere else.

“But they’ve been in the school system here for years, they all go to the same school and have the same friends, you can’t say that their life won't be changed if they have to move now,” he said.

Mr Saqib said that they have been anxiously awaiting their leave-to-remain application to be granted for several years now.

“For four-and-a-half years, we’ve been looking at the post coming in every morning. We want to contribute to society and a lot of our friends have been granted leave-to-remain statuses.

“Last week, a family moved out of the centre because they got their status and our children were friends with their children. My daughter was writing a letter saying that she misses her friends and how she wants to visit them in their new house,” he said.

The family previously lived in the Old Convent direct provision centre in Co Mayo, where their youngest son was born, who is now in creche.

As his wife is a DCU student who has previously completed courses while living in Co Mayo, he said that the deportation order did not take into account her education or their children.

“All of her education will be wasted if she is removed,” he said.

Mr Saqib is unable to work as his right-to-work application was refused.

However, he maintains that the family want to move out of the direct provision centre and become a part of society.

“We want to integrate into society and move out. My wife has a responsibility to give back to society once she completes her education.

“All of the money will be wasted by the university if she is just deported,” he added.

Ms Saqib previously told Independent.ie how she wishes to work in childcare upon graduation. She has had to balance raising her children and her education over the past several years.

“I would spend the entire day at college and looking after the kids and then studying all night, preparing for exams and doing assignments. Some nights I stay up until 9 or 10 in the morning,” she said.

“I just want to get my full education, to go teach and to work. My main goal is to give my children the best.”

The family now plans to appeal the deportation orders.

DCU Students Union wrote on Twitter: "Terrible news this morning for our DCU University of Sanctuary student, Mehwish. We are calling on Minister Charlie Flanagan to revoke this deportation order and allow Mehwish to complete her studies."

The Department of Justice has previously declined to comment on the Saqib case, saying they do not comment on individual cases.

Online Editors