Kleber De Souza Pinto was viciously attacked just two days after death of his father

Kleber de Souza Pinto was left with a severe injury and medical bills. He was attacked just two days after his father died. Photo: Steve Humphreys. Photo: Steve Humphreys

A Brazilian national who saw a man being beaten in a Dublin street has described how he feared that he would die after being attacked and robbed by the same gang.