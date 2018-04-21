'I feel like the criminal' - woman loses no claims bonus and insurance hiked by €815 after car is stolen

A woman whose car was stolen says she feels she is being punished more than the thief after her insurance was hiked by €815 and she lost her no claims bonus.

Kasia Zielonka's Toyota Yaris was stolen from the car park of an apartment complex in Blackrock, south Dublin in March.

She notified her insurance company, Liberty Insurance, and received a letter saying her premium has been increased by €815.36 and her no claims bonus reduced to 0 years. "It's ridiculous, I feel like I'm the criminal," Kasia told Independent.ie.

The letter Kasia received from Liberty Insurance

"It wasn't my fault this happened but I feel as if I'm being punished for it." Her premium was originally €691 before her car was stolen and she is now being quoted €1,506.36.

"I just think it is extremely unethical. What is the point in having insurance." A garda spokesman said investigations into the theft are ongoing.

"Gardaí in Dundrum are investigating the unauthorised taking of a vehicle from Park View, Stepaside, Dublin. This occurred between 8pm on 20/3/18 and 3:45pm on 21/3/18." Earlier this week, a 48-year-old driver revealed how Liberty Insurance quoted him €19,368.26 to renew his 2007 1.6-litre Toyota Avensis.

Meath publican Brian Kelly Mr Kelly, who is a director of the suicide awareness voluntary group Save Our Sons and Daughters (SOSAD), was left scratching his head when Liberty told him that the huge premium was because of two outstanding claims against him.

"I'm in shock. Sure, who could afford to pay €19,000 for car insurance? You'd buy a new car for that," he said.

"I'm with Liberty Insurance 17 years and had nine years of a no-claims bonus intact. "I've had two tips since Christmas 2016 on two separate occasions in Navan and Slane."

A spokesperson for Liberty Insurance said: "Liberty Insurance operates a pricing model where we offer our best price to customers based on their profile and our claims experience. Changes in risk details can result in prices increasing or decreasing, alongside any broader changes in price based on claims costs and market conditions."

