‘I feel it won't be long before I end up in a wheelchair’ – Charlie Bird opens up about hospice care

Charlie Bird has opened up about the possibility of ending up in a wheelchair and his experience of being in hospice care as he continues his battle with Motor Neurone Disease (MND).

The former RTÉ news correspondent was diagnosed in 2021 after experiencing problems with his speech.

Speaking to The Hard Shoulder on Newstalk this evening, the retired journalist (73) said his mobility has taken a turn.

“My mobility is getting worse every day. Not a day goes by without a bad coughing fit. To be very honest, I feel it won't be too long before I end up in a wheelchair,” he said.

“Then I will know how life is for the thousands of people who have lived in a wheelchair for so long.

“Some mornings I wake up totally depressed and then I think of all the support I'm getting. It lifts my spirits,” he said.

Now in hospice care, Mr Bird said: “Never in my wildest dreams I thought I would end up getting help from the hospice, coming to the end of my life, the role that the hospice plays has been revealed to me.

Charlie Bird at old phone box in St Stephen's Green to raise awareness of Samaritans’ 24/7 helpline

“When we first met them [the care team], I was very honest, I told them when my time comes I want to pass away at home surrounded by my family and the care team said they would be there to help.”

Mr Bird’s wife and carer, Claire Mould, said she was reluctant to be put in touch with the hospice.

“I don't want to be in touch with hospice, because for me, it's like, this is going to be the end of Charlie's days,” she said.

"And it's the absolute opposite. So we've had nurses that come around, they would sit with us for an hour, and the support they give, it's all about living.”

“[The] support I'm getting from right across the country is helping me to stay alive,” the former broadcaster added.

“And I have repeatedly said as long as I have a breath in my body, I want to continue to extend the hand of friendship to people in dark places, to everyone with a terminal illness just like myself.”

Mr Bird said the success of Climb with Charlie has helped him to assist other organisations including the Irish Motor Neurone Disease Association and Pieta House.

He has raised more than than €3.6m for both charities.

“Now I'm adding two more organisations to which I want to help,” he said, adding Samaritans and The Hospice Movement.

Mr Bird will launch Bewley’s Big Coffee Morning Social for Hospice campaign on Thursday, September 21 to raise vital funds for local hospices and their care teams.