'I feel it is very much still hanging over me' - Bailey

Ian Bailey. Photo: Mark Condren Expand

Ian Bailey. Photo: Mark Condren

Ali Bracken

Journalist turned poet Ian Bailey has said he feels "no joy" three months on from a third failed attempt by the French authorities to extradite him to Paris and put him on trial for the murder of Sophie Toscan du Plantier.

The failed extradition in October last year marked the last legal avenue in the Irish courts for the French authorities. The Frenchwoman's family have said they intend to pursue the case in the European courts.

Speaking publicly for the first time since the decision, Bailey, who was facing a 25-year prison sentence in France, told the Sunday Independent: "I felt a bit of relief but no joy.

