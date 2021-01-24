'I feel it is very much still hanging over me' - Bailey

Journalist turned poet Ian Bailey has said he feels "no joy" three months on from a third failed attempt by the French authorities to extradite him to Paris and put him on trial for the murder of Sophie Toscan du Plantier.

The failed extradition in October last year marked the last legal avenue in the Irish courts for the French authorities. The Frenchwoman's family have said they intend to pursue the case in the European courts.

Speaking publicly for the first time since the decision, Bailey, who was facing a 25-year prison sentence in France, told the Sunday Independent: "I felt a bit of relief but no joy.

"There was no elation, no triumphalism. I had a glimmer of a flame of happiness but that was all."

Bailey has repeatedly denied any involvement in the murder of the mother of one; he has been arrested and questioned twice.

The Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP) has also ruled on two occasions that he should not be charged in connection with the killing.

The 63-year-old, who has had the potential extradition hanging over him since 2017, added: "I feel very flat still. I think there is a collective flatness over the country because of Covid. This has been going on for me for a quarter of a century. I'm still recovering personally from it all.

"I had a sense of fear before the court case and I've felt wronged and determined to fight against it. Has it now concluded? Is it over? I feel it is very much still hanging over me. I find writing poetry cathartic and that's what I will continue to do."

Last week an audiobook of Bailey's second book of poetry, A John Wayne State of Mind, became available to buy on Amazon alongside the print version.

Bailey narrates all 41 poems and also provides some background for the inspiration behind each one.

Much of the poetry is focused on Bailey's struggle as he is pursued by the French authorities over the death of Sophie du Plantier, whose battered body was discovered in a laneway near her holiday home in Schull, west Cork, on the morning of December 23, 1996.

In the title poem, A John Wayne State of Mind, the Englishman writes: "I'm white rough and tough enough/And I don't take no shit from no low down bums/And that is why my amigos, you find me at this particular moment in time in... a John Wayne state of mind."

He said the poem was inspired by a French trial in May 2019, during which he was tried and convicted in his absence of the murder and sentenced to 25 years in prison.

"This poem started life as a thought scribbled down in March of 2019," he said.

"At the time I knew I was almost certainly going to be bonfired in Paris within a few weeks. I realised I was going to have to adopt a certain psychological demeanour to protect my inner core. In effect the poem took on the form of a voluble shield."

In another poem, Cell By Date, he writes about his impending arrest on foot of a European Arrest Warrant issued in 2017: "You lay there, trying to sleep, in your prison cell/Knowing full well what will befall you in the coming morn, is a form of living torture, a form of living hell."

Bailey said he wrote this poem a few days ahead of his arrest on foot of the European warrant.

"I knew that later that week I would be subjected to a second arrest under the European Arrest Warrant system.

"And although obviously not looking forward to the experience, I was nevertheless feeling sanguine and resigned to my fate.

"I tried to put my mind in the mind of a man innocent of a great crime, or treason perhaps, who tries to sleep knowing full well the next day he would die by bullet, blade or rope. Clearly that was not to be my fate."

While a significant proportion of the poetry focuses on his trials and tribulations over the 1996 murder, it also focuses on his life in his adopted home of west Cork.