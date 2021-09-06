| 17.2°C Dublin

‘I feel helpless’ – Syrian parents living in Derry ‘cry every day’ for stranded daughter

Derry migrants body brands Home Office ‘offensive and insulting’ for its response to family desperate to rescue loved one marooned in Lebanon

Struggle: Monadel Bazzara with his wife Mahasan Tarrap and daughters Dana and Sirin. Credit: Martin McKeown Expand

Struggle: Monadel Bazzara with his wife Mahasan Tarrap and daughters Dana and Sirin. Credit: Martin McKeown

Garrett Hargan

A Syrian refugee couple living in Derry have revealed the mental trauma they have endured as parents after being separated from their “beloved daughter” for years.

Monadel Bazzara and his family lived in war-torn Syria and had to flee to the safety of a refugee camp in Lebanon.

They remained there for six years before being granted asylum in Derry as part of the Syrian Resettlement Programme in 2018.

