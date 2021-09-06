‘I feel helpless’ – Syrian parents living in Derry ‘cry every day’ for stranded daughter

A Syrian refugee couple living in Derry have revealed the mental trauma they have endured as parents after being separated from their “beloved daughter” for years.

Monadel Bazzara and his family lived in war-torn Syria and had to flee to the safety of a refugee camp in Lebanon.

They remained there for six years before being granted asylum in Derry as part of the Syrian Resettlement Programme in 2018.

It was hoped that their then 18-year-old daughter Ilham would be able to follow with her husband and two children. Sadly, that never happened.

While thankful for the safety his family now enjoys, Monadel and his wife Mahasan long to be reunited with their daughter who is stranded in Lebanon — a country in the grip of a dire economic crisis.

Ilham is living in squalid conditions with no electricity.

Fearful of Mafia-like gangs who demand money, she stays inside day and night.

The wellbeing of her two young children, who have no access to heath care or education, is of grave concern.

Ilham and her husband’s own health is deteriorating as a result of their living conditions.

His voice breaking with emotion, Monadel explained: “Every day and every night my wife cries, she tells me that we need to bring our daughter here. But I feel helpless because I can’t do that.

“I have a good life here, safety for my family, but at home I can’t sleep because my wife’s health is not good and she is crying all the time.

“Sometimes family have small problems, issues with money, but this is a big problem which is very distressing for my family.”

The couple keep themselves busy to occupy their minds.

“I’m working and my wife works, she needs to stay busy to not think about my daughter,” he added.

“She has a job but we always think: ‘My daughter, my daughter, my daughter’.”

Since the start of the Syrian conflict in 2011 Lebanon has taken in some 1.5m refugees who fled their homes for safety.

The vast majority of Syrians in Lebanon live in extreme poverty.

Meanwhile, host communities, many of them already poor, have seen living conditions plummet due to the economic crisis.

The Beirut explosion in August 2020 killed over 200 people and left some 300,000 more homeless.

That, along with a high number of Covid-19 cases, has compounded the situation.

Displaced women and girls are at increased risk of violence and exploitation daily, and many cannot access the services and support they need.

Monadel explained the situation facing his daughter: “She can’t go anywhere, can’t go to work she just stays at home, it is not safe for her.

“People have a problem with the government, they don’t have food, electric, money, jobs, they don’t have anything.

“Two days ago her small boy fell on the floor and broke his teeth but she couldn’t take him to the doctor’s. It’s very, very hard.”

Syria is no longer home. Monadel’s father has passed away and his brother died in a bomb blast. The extended family has been displaced to different countries across Europe.

Ilham and her husband are at risk of being deported to Syria, and as they have not completed compulsory military service, could face execution for “treason”, he said.

The Bazzara family had to adapt to a completely new environment and culture after moving to Derry with UN assistance in February 2018.

Working in a factory, Monadel sends money home when possible but says it’s an arrangement that can’t be maintained forever.

Ideally, he would like to be reunited with Ilham here, but her immediate safety is of paramount importance so he would be happy if she was granted refuge in any safe place.

The UK Home Office works with the UN High Commissioner for Refugees and local authorities to resettle Syrian refugees.

The Home Office was asked whether it is right for families like Monadel’s to be separated.

A spokesperson said: “Through the Vulnerable Persons Resettlement Scheme the UK successfully resettled more than 20,000 of the most vulnerable refugees in need of protection who fled the Syrian conflict.

“The Government also provides a safe and legal route to bring families together through its family reunion policy, which allows partners and children under 18 to join those granted protection in the UK.

“We are not bound to consider asylum claims from the very large numbers of people overseas who might like to come here and individuals should claim asylum in the first safe country they reach.

“Our New Plan for Immigration will stop abuse of the system while supporting those in genuine need.”

However, the United Nations High Commission for Refugees (UNHCR), which is the first point of contact for people like Ilham, believes the UK’s New Plan for Immigration undermines global refugee cooperation and threatens to create a “discriminatory two-tier system”. According to UNHCR, asylum should not be refused or restricted solely because it could have been sought elsewhere.

“At the heart of the plan is a two-tier approach to asylum, differentiating between those entering by legal routes like resettlement, and those arriving spontaneously or having passed through countries deemed safe,” said UNCHR’s Rossella Pagliuchi-Lor.

“For the latter, attempts at transfer to other safe third countries would be made, and, if impossible within six months, access to asylum would be provided.

“But a successful claim would only offer temporary status up to 30 months, with abridged rights and benefits, regularly reviewed, and the threat of removal.”

UNHCR also said the UK’s criteria for “family reunion” is too narrow.

A coalition of organisations under the banner Families UK is aiming to expand the criteria.

Their demands include “fair treatment for young and old”, meaning the definition of who qualifies as family should be expanded so that young people who have turned 18 and elderly parents can live in safety with their families in the UK.

Families UK has called for the reintroduction of legal aid so refugees who have lost everything have the support they need to navigate the complicated process of being reunited with their families.

North West Migrants Forum founder Lilian Seenoi-Barr has been assisting the Bazzara family in Derry.

The SDLP councillor said: “The Home Office response highlights the government’s refusal to differentiate between immigration policy and asylum policy.

“The UK is legally obligated to provide sanctuary for refugees. Refugees are not obliged to seek asylum in the first country they reach. To mention this is not only misleading but a serious dereliction of duty.

“The British Government will be well aware that Lebanon has millions of refugees within its borders, despite being a post-conflict society, with limited means.

“We have heard reports that the process of claiming asylum in the country is complex, inaccessible and that refugees may face sectarian and political bias from local UN staff that can impact any application for sanctuary.”

She said caseworkers must consider any exceptional circumstances or compassionate factors which may justify a grant of leave outside the immigration rules.

However, in this case Ms Seenoi-Barr said they have not considered these in any depth.

“Contrary to the claims put forward, Ilham and her husband completed the first interview with the UN. The subsequent interview was cancelled for reasons unknown to them.

“As the years have progressed and the situation has deteriorated in Lebanon, hope has failed.

“The Bazzara family are here only because this country was selected for them.

“They never dreamed that to seek sanctuary here was to commit to indefinite separation from a much beloved daughter.

“It is offensive and insulting for the Home Office to mention that the rules are in place ‘to stop abuse of the system’.

“Ilham did not stop being the daughter of the Bazzara family at the age of 18.

“She is currently 20 years old, separated from all her blood family and fearing for her life.

“They have young children who cannot afford to work and are not allowed to work. The only documentation they have is from the UN.

“Had Ilham not been recently married at the time the family were offered a place on the Vulnerable Persons Relocation Scheme she would have been included and be living here with them.

“She was told she could not join them, rather than chose to remain behind.”