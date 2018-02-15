'I fear my son's killers will never be caught after garda's death' - Mum whose innocent son was murdered

The mother of innocent young plumber Anthony Campbell, who was shot dead in the house where crime kingpin Marlo Hyland was murdered in 2006, has said she thinks she will never see justice for him.

Christine Campbell was speaking as she paid tribute to Detective Superintendent Colm Fox who took his own life in Ballymun garda station on Saturday night and was laid to rest yesterday.

“After 11 years I don’t think I will ever get justice. I will fight for it like I always have, but I don’t think it will ever happen,” she said. Despite extensive investigations, nobody has ever been charged with the murders of Anthony and Marlo Hyland.

Christine has said she was shocked and saddened to learn of Mr Fox’s death, and said whoever takes his place will have “big shoes to fill”. Det Supt Fox worked tirelessly on the murder case of young Anthony, who was deliberately shot because the killers of drug boss Marlo Hyland feared he would be able to identify them.

The murder team had gone to a house in Scribblestown Park in Finglas on December 12 2006 where they knew Hyland was in hiding. But they did not know that the owner of the house was getting some plumbing work done that same morning.

The plumber had dropped apprentice Anthony off and gone to get supplies, but while he was gone the killers arrived. In a cold, callous and calculated move, they killed both Hyland and Campbell.

Ever since that day Christine Campbell has campaigned for justice for her son, but in the eleven years since the murders nobody has been convicted.

“Colm would ring me to update me on the investigation, even if there wasn’t anything new to report. He was good like that. He wouldn’t just ring when there was something to say - he would ring regardless, even if there was no developments,” said Christine from her home in the UK where she has since built a new life.

“He was a very fair man, and very considerate. He kept me in his thoughts,” said Christine. “He was a very professional man, but he had empathy too. He was a nice guy and I had confidence in him,” she added.

“Colm was considerate, a lovely man, he knew how to comfort you.” Christine said that while the reason as to why Det Supt Fox took his own life is not yet clear, she hopes that if the stress of his job proved to be a contributory factor then she hoped more would be done to implement supports for gardai.

“He must have seen a lot in his time, and the pressure must be intense. If it turns out that he was under a lot of pressure then something needs to be done for others in those positions,” said Christine. “I want to offer my condolence to his wife and children, and let them know that Colm helped me in my hour of need. He was a good man, and I hope whoever takes over his role will be as diligent in keeping all those investigations open. Christine also said she no longer keeps tabs on who is who in Dublin’s gang wars, but chooses to focus on her family instead.

“After Anthony was murdered I learned who was who and where they were in the gangs in Dublin, but I’ve built a new life now and I just concentrate on my family,” she said. “I was an ordinary girl that brought up my family the right way. Anthony was innocent. That day changed my life forever. My life will never be the same again,” Christine added.

