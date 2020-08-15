'I fear for my family' - protesters in Dublin march against Belarussian presidential election

The protest at the Department of the Taoiseach this afternoon. Credit: Alena Arlova

Protesters in Dublin today marched against the Belarussian presidential election.

Protesters in Belarus have accused police of brutality in the wake of its presidential election, where authoritarian leader Alexander Lukashenko, who has been in power for 26 years, was declared the winner of the vote.

The election has been condemned by the EU as "neither free nor fair".

The main opposition contender, Svetlana Tikhanovskaya, was then detained before being forced to leave for neighbouring Lithuania.

Read More

At least 200 protesters have been wounded and 6,000 people detained.

Belarusian natives living in Ireland held two protests in Dublin today in a bid to get the Irish government to act, one taking place at 11.30am and a second protest at 2pm.

At 2pm, Vladimir Gontchar marched with approximately 40 other people from the European Commission Representation offices to the Department of the Taoiseach.

The Belarussian native, who has been living in Ireland with his family for four years, said that he fears for his family in Belarus.

"I'm not planning to go back unless the politics change," he told Independent.ie.

"But I have a strong fear for my family, my mum and my relatives.

"I totally disagree with the Lukashenko regime. He turned our world upside down," he said.

The protesters have called on the Irish government to act.

"The Irish government should cut off their relationship with Belarus and if they interact with the country, collaborate with the people and not the politicians," added Mr Gontachar, who now lives in Dundalk.

In a statement to Independent.ie yesterday, the Department of Foreign Affairs said that it is “monitoring developments closely” and that Ireland supports “the EU’s call for the Belarusian authorities to release all civilians who were unjustly detained.

It added that today it was agreed by EU foreign ministers to initiative sanctions against human rights violations following the Belarusian election.

“It has been agreed to initiate a process of sanctions against those responsible for the human rights violations following last Sunday’s elections.

“Minister Coveney strongly supports this step and along with our fellow EU Member States, we will continue to demonstrate our support for the rights of the people in Belarus to fundamental freedoms and democracy,” the statement added.

Online Editors