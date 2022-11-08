| 9°C Dublin

I failed her, says man who tried to save tragic Brooke Reid (12) during house blaze

Inquest told fire ‘highly likely’ to have been started by a candle in 12-year-old’s room

Police at the scene of the house fire in Ballymena in 2020 Expand
Brooke Reid Expand

Emma Montgomery

A man who was inside a house when a fire killed a 12-year-old girl in Ballymena has told an inquest how he blames himself over her death.

Brooke Reid died following a blaze on September 30, 2020, in the Staffa Drive area of the town.

