'I exploded with excitement' - Leitrim schoolboy overjoyed to receive letter from David Attenborough

Kameron Durkin (7)from from Dowra, Co Leitrim, with the letter he received from David Attenborough

A young Leitrim boy, who describes himself as David Attenborough's biggest fan, said he thought he "was going to explode with excitement" after receiving a letter from the iconic historian.

Such an animal lover is Kameron Durkin (7) from Dowra in Co Leitrim, that after learning where meat comes from at the age of three, he became a vegetarian and has stuck with it ever since.

The young farmer wants to help the preservation of animal species when he is older and said that since he was two, he has watched every Attenborough documentary.

"It felt like I was going to explode with excitement," he said of finding a letter from his idol in the post.

"David Attenbourough is my hero, I even had a dream about him one.

"I want to be a rehabilitate-animaler [sic], so I want to rehabilitate animals and one of my dreams is to stop poachers from poaching them.

"I only eat fish because I love the animals too much and I don't want to hurt them."

Expand Close Seven year old Kameron Durkin from from Dowra, Co Leitrim, with the letter he received from David Attenborough / Facebook

Twitter

Email

Whatsapp Seven year old Kameron Durkin from from Dowra, Co Leitrim, with the letter he received from David Attenborough

Kameron's mother Carol said that within three weeks of her son writing to the 94-year-old broadcaster, he replied with a hand-written letter.

"Since our little boy could speak all he ever talked about was animals. He considers himself an animal expert and decided when he was three years old to become a vegetarian and still is to this day because of his love for animals," she said.

"He wrote a letter to David Attenborough about three weeks ago telling him how big a fan he is and he got a hand-written letter back today.

"Our little man cried for over an hour after he got it, he was so excited."

Expand Close The letter seven year old Kameron Durkin from from Dowra, Co Leitrim, received from David Attenborough / Facebook

Twitter

Email

Whatsapp The letter seven year old Kameron Durkin from from Dowra, Co Leitrim, received from David Attenborough

Between the animals on the farm, and trying to catch insects, Kameron has been kept busy during lockdown, his mother said.

"We just got out first beehive yesterday and he loves helping out on the farm, he's not finding any problem with lockdown because he spends most days with his little sister trying to catch rare species of butterfly and the likes.

"He wants to be an animal scientist when he's older. He has a big interest in animals becoming extinct and human impact on the planet and he wants to look at that and bringing extinct animals back.

"For a seven year old, he's very unique."

Online Editors