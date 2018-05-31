Max Kudrenkis one of a number of workers forced to leave Ireland due to skyrocketing rents and few properties available on the market.

Max Kudrenkis one of a number of workers forced to leave Ireland due to skyrocketing rents and few properties available on the market.

'I don't want to leave my life in Ireland but I have to - the cost of housing eats up my salary'

An IT consultant, Max (44) lived in Ireland throughout the noughties and moved back to Dublin last year.

When he arrived back to the capital in September, it took around two months for Max to find accommodation. And even at that, it was coming at a cost of around 60pc of his salary. When he left Ireland in 2011, he had been paying rent at 30pc of his salary.

Now Max is preparing to relocate to Brussels as he has become so frustrated with Dublin’s rental market. Max, who is from the Ukraine, became an Irish citizen in 2009.

He lived in Switzerland and Austria for several years, but he decided to return to Dublin in September 2017, because it felt like home. The accommodation he moved in to last year was in the south Dublin suburb of Dún Laoghaire.

However, he has been searching for new accommodation in recent months. So far he has been unsuccessful, despite going to multiple viewings.

“Nothing there, they don’t even call back, or they don’t want you,” he said.

“When I left Ireland in 2011, I was paying 30pc of my salary for rent in Dún Laoghaire. Now, I’m paying 60pc,” he said.

“And I can’t find anything within this range, it’s even higher than before.” Max has been constantly checking rental sites.

However, he said the majority of the properties were unsuitable. When he did express an interest, he would not get a response from the individuals advertising it. Max explained he is not the only one with this issue, stating that a number of colleagues have similarly ended up leaving Dublin and pursuing work elsewhere.

He’s now moving to Brussels for work, and says it’s far cheaper for accommodation. He said it was three-times lower in price than Dublin. He said he’s been “frustrated” by the situation over here and his mind is now made up about leaving, and he will be moving to Brussels in the coming weeks.

“I came here [to Ireland] because I wanted to feel at home,” he said. His decision to leave was upsetting because in the time he has spent in Ireland he has built friendships and enjoyed the Irish life.

Online Editors