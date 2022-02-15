‘I don’t want his name here’ – residents split over renaming places bearing Prince Andrew’s name

With Prince Andrew facing a sex assault civil case trial in the United States, there are growing calls to remove his name from streets across the country.

Andrew is accused of sexually assaulting American woman Virginia Giuffre, a victim of billionaire paedophile Jeffrey Epstein, when she was just 17.

The case, which has seen the duke demand a jury trial, is due to take place later this year.

As the controversy around the royal rumbles on there have been demands to rename roads in England and Northern Ireland bearing his name.

Read More

Residents of Prince Andrew Drive in Telford, Shropshire, have spoken out saying they want the name changed and there are already moves underway at local council level to rename the arterial Prince Andrew Way in Carrickfergus, Co Antrim.

Sunday Life canvassed opinion on the residential streets in Northern Ireland which bear the duke’s name to see if the people living there wanted change due to the controversy.

Steven Howwels (34) lives on Prince Andrew Crescent in the village of Moygashel, Co Tyrone, which is also home to Moygashel Orange Hall.

Despite the street sign at the end of his road recently being defaced, Mr Howwels told Sunday Life he’s happy with things as they are.

He said: “I’m happy enough with the name to stay as it is, I’m not too bothered to be honest.

“It’s just a street at the end of the day, I don’t think it would make a difference either way if we did change it. I’m happy to carry on with it as it is.

“It would be a bit of a pain having to change the address with the bank and so on too.

“I think he’s innocent until proven guilty, until it goes to court and he gets done for something he’s an innocent man.

“I’ve only just noticed the painting over of the street sign though so somebody’s obviously not happy about it.”

Mr Howwels’ sentiments were echoed by other residents Sunday Life spoke to, with several of them making the point about any change in street name being a potential administrative hassle.

Ulster Unionist councillor for the area, Walter Cuddy, said constituents felt “let down” by the duke but also insisted he wanted to await the outcome of the case.

He said: “The name has been sprayed over so obviously there is some ill feeling about it. Prince Andrew’s controversies have been well-documented recently in the media.

“It’s very disappointing, a lot of people in the area who would be keen on the royal family have been asking the question.

“Moygashel is a very loyal area and I think the people there really feel let down by Prince Andrew due to his general activities over the last few years.

“I think recent developments were the last straw for some and hence the sign has been defaced, it’s not surprising.

“Having said that I’m not sure I’d be in favour of changing the name myself, it can be a long drawn-out process to change street names and a lot of potential headaches for people.

“Also he hasn’t been found guilty of anything so I think it would be best to wait and see the outcome of the courts in America.

“I think if it does go against him there would be louder calls for changing the name. I think if that did happen the residents would be keen to keep a link to the royal family so it could be Prince William Street or something similar soon.”

There are two adjacent residential streets in south Belfast also named after the royal, Prince Andrew Park and Prince Andrew Gardens, both just off the Donegall Road next to Belfast City Hospital.

Although both streets contained a mixture of views, many are keen to see change.

Laura, who lives on Prince Andrew Gardens, said: “Change it. Change it now. I was only saying this last week, can we not get the name changed to Prince William Gardens?

“I’d prefer that because what he’s been accused of is dirty and disgusting, the allegation that he’s a sexual predator is awful and shameful.

“I was at the bank the other day and the cashier looked at my address and said, ‘I’ve never seen that address before but don’t think I’d like it myself’ and I agree with her. I don’t want it and none of us round here want it, it’s always had the name and I’ve lived here from I was a kid but it needs changed.

“I don’t want his name here, we need to do a petition to get it changed to Prince William, anybody would be better than him. William or Harry I wouldn’t care as long as it’s not him.

“His own mother has stripped him of his titles, that says a lot.”

Her fellow resident Jean Walker was less forthright, adding: “I think after the trial it should maybe be looked at depending on the outcome.

“He is innocent until proven guilty, I hope he’s not guilty, if I was on trial I would like for people to wait for the outcome before judging me.”

In neighbouring Prince Andrew Park some residents were also reluctant to immediately condemn the duke prior to the outcome of his US court case.

Claire Burke (49) told us: “It’s been named after him for so long and getting everything changed over would be a hassle, changing address with the bank and utilities and so on.

“I’d be happy enough to keep it the way it is for now, just to keep everything as it is and avoid disruption.

“Also he hasn’t been found guilty of anything yet and you’re always innocent until proven guilty. I know other people will have their views on it but I think it’s this cancel culture we’re all in.

“We’ve seen one side of the story but I’ll be devil’s advocate and say maybe he’s innocent, I don’t know, but I think people rush to judgment sometimes.

“We should wait and see what both sides of the story are.”