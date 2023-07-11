‘I don’t think they deserve him’ – public divided on whether Ryan Tubridy should return to RTÉ airwaves

Contributors to Liveline this afternoon hotly debated Ryan Tubridy’s case before the Public Accounts Committee this morning and it’s clear the public is divided on the former Late Late Show host’s testimony.

Some said Ryan Tubridy was being “hung out to dry” by the PAC – who were described as a “pack of hounds” by Brigid Mulcahy from Limerick – and RTÉ, while others called on him to pay back €150,000 paid by RTÉ for Renault events that never took place.

"I think we would be very lucky if Ryan Tubridy stays with this country. Where does it stop? Who do we think we are? I felt it was like we had gone back to medieval times with a bonfire on the square and the witch was going to be put in the middle of it,” Brigid told presenter Joe Duffy.

Penny Crowley in Kerry said she was frustrated watching Tubridy and his agent Noel Kelly at the PAC and said there was a lot of “waffle”.

Ryan Tubridy says he has received 'countless cards and letters' from members of the public

"How can this [payments around Renault events] have nothing to do with you when they were in receipt of it".

Áine said Ryan has been “slated” for the past three weeks, with a lot of “cloak and dagger” stuff in the answers given by RTÉ’s executive board over the payments scandal.

"We live in a neoliberal society where the bottom line is king. We live in a society where my grandchildren will be paying for the debt caused by developers.

"To be honest, your researcher asked what I feel about paying my licence fee currently. I see what I am getting for my licence fee but I don’t see what I get for my taxes in their country. It’s infuriating,” Áine said. Asked if Tubridy should return to the airwaves, she said: “I don’t think they deserve him, personally. With how he has been treated”.

'I could be out of a job by Friday' says Ryan Tubridy

Amanda Gallagher called on Ryan to pay back the €150,000 that was paid by RTÉ for the Renault events. She said Ryan and Noel Kelly were “not being humble".

"Now he knows that this was underwritten by the taxpayer, we have lost out...the taxpayer, we are done. Done with cronyism, done with shady deals, done with wanton disregard for taxpayer’s money at all times. He said himself that his reputation is on a fine line now. All he has to do is pay the money back. He should come back into the committee and write a cheque,” Amanda said.