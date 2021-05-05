| 2.4°C Dublin

‘I don’t think there’s enough help there for Traveller men,’ says widow after husband dies suddenly in his sleep aged just 29

Rosie Ward with husband Martin, who died of an undiagnosed heart condition last year aged just 29 Expand

Rosie Ward with husband Martin, who died of an undiagnosed heart condition last year aged just 29

Eavan Murray

Rosie Ward waves her children off to school each morning and makes her way to the cemetery.

When we speak, she is standing by her husband Martin’s grave.

