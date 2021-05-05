‘I don’t think there’s enough help there for Traveller men,’ says widow after husband dies suddenly in his sleep aged just 29

Rosie Ward waves her children off to school each morning and makes her way to the cemetery.

When we speak, she is standing by her husband Martin’s grave.

Rosie goes there most days, but she finds little comfort.

“It doesn’t make me feel any better, but at the same time, I don’t like crying in front of the kids,” she says.

“So when I get them to school, I come here and have a bit of time to myself, and I’ll put on a brave face again in time for them coming home,” says Rosie.

Martin Ward was only 29 when he died in his sleep while on holiday with Rosie and their six young children in Achill Island, Co Mayo, last August.

At his inquest last month, Mayo Coroner Pat O’Connor found the young father, from Blackberry Lane, Athlone, Co Westmeath, died of natural causes due to an undiagnosed heart condition.

The next day, a report by the Economic and Social Research Institute (ESRI) found that Travellers are “by far the most disadvantaged minority group in Ireland”.

The community experiences higher levels of discrimination and is left behind when it comes to health, education, and employment.

The latest Government research into the health of the Traveller community in Ireland, which dates back to 2010, laid bare huge and appalling health inequalities.

Traveller women live on average 11.5 years less than women in the general population. Traveller men live on average 15 years less. Infant deaths in the community were estimated at 14.1 for every 1,000 live births compared to 3.9 for the general population.

Martin’s tragic death at such a young age has devastated his wife, children, and wider family so much that Rosie feels it’s a loss she will never come to terms with.

Today Rosie is appealing for young Travellers to be conscious of their health and engage with services, but she knows it’s easier said than done. “I don’t think there is enough help there for one thing. And I don’t think they (Traveller men) are made to feel comfortable when they do go for help.

“With Martin, he never actually complained. He was never sick and sore.

“Young people might think because we are young, we are grand, and we’ll be OK, but I think that’s a bad way to look at it. I think younger people have to step up and take a bit better care of themselves.

“Martin was a very good husband, but he was the best father I have ever seen in my life. His life just revolved around us.

“He was a real family man. He was all about me and the kids. Once we were happy, he was happy.

“The children are finding it very hard to cope. They can’t understand how he went to bed that night, and he was in great humour and great form.

“Then I woke up the following morning, and he was gone. All the kids were in the caravan at the time. The loss is too great. I feel we will never get over it.”

Rosie’s only comfort is she believes Martin didn’t suffer.

“I woke up, and he was already gone. We were in a small caravan, and the baby was asleep beside us, and if he stirred looking for his dummy, I would have heard him.

“So if Martin had struggled in any way, I would be confident I would have heard him.

“The (second youngest) boy is only five, and the two youngest boys won’t remember their father, except for what we tell them. I know people say good things when someone is gone, but Martin was my best friend.

“He was more than my husband. Martin was my rock.

We would have been married 12 years in July. We were only a short time together when it should have been a lifetime.”

Martin Collins of Pavee Point said Travellers have faced discrimination in the past when dealing with health service and even getting primary care.

“It’s a very tragic loss, and I send my commiserations to the family and his friends.

“Pavee Point would and has encouraged Travellers men and women of all ages to get regular health check-ups and to engage with their GPs.

“There are 35 local primary healthcare projects around Ireland who are reaching out to Travellers.

But we have also engaged with the health service and GPs to make sure their services are inclusive and accessible.”