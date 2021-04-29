‘I don’t think I’ll make it to Coppers any time soon,’ says Taoiseach Micheál Martin

A rare humourous moment unfolded this evening between Taoiseach Michael Martin and Tanaiste Leo Varadkar following the announcement of the lifting of Covid-19 restrictions.

When asked when will nightclubs reopen, and in particular Coppers, Mr Martin replied, “I don’t think I’ll make it to Coppers any time soon,” to which Mr Varadkar replied, “Coppers has a large outdoor area and a nice balcony so you never know Taoiseach, you might get there yet.”

The comments about the popular Dublin night spot sparked laughter between the two during the Government press conference this evening.

Mr Martin said he is “full of sympathy for the situation”, but activities, such as pubs and nightclubs will be considered at the end of June for later in the year.

The Taoiseach said, “I think we can look to indoor in July, I would hope – certainly in terms of pubs.”

He said, “Indoor is difficult, there’s no point pretending to people that it isn’t – indoor is more dangerous than outdoor.”

The Taoiseach however added that vaccines are proving to be very impactful.