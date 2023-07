The stand-up comic, who has a new Edinburgh Fringe show, says back home he would worry he knew someone in the audience

“It’s not a show I wanted to do at all,” says Ed Byrne, who will unveil his latest hour of stand-up at the Edinburgh Fringe. “But whatever is going on in my life, that is what the show ends up being about, whether I like it or not and whether the audience likes it or not.”