‘I don’t think anyone expected there to be any sort of demand for quarantine hotel accommodation’

The Government predicted that charging people nearly €2,000 to stay in a quarantine hotel for 12 nights would deter them from travelling – and yet here we are.

Given the fact we’re more than a year into this pandemic and there was plenty of time to plan, it is incomprehensible how Ireland’s mandatory hotel quarantine (MHQ) process has gone so wrong.

Since it was introduced on March 26: three people absconded from the Crowne Plaza in Santry; another three were stopped by gardaí on the M6 after fleeing quarantine; various High Court challenges have been brought and now – despite the majority of hotels across the country being vacant – there may not be enough room to occupy passengers arriving from 71 high-risk countries.

The whole idea of MHQ is to stop the spread of Covid-19, but the only thing the Government achieved in the last week was to cause a surge in last-minute airline bookings after announcing last Friday that 16 new countries would be added to the list from today.

Sources in the hotel sector have slammed the lack of planning and foresight.

“You can’t simply turn on a hotel overnight,” one prominent hotelier said.

“Hotels need time to get staff back and considering the amount of bad PR that’s gone on already, some people just don’t want their businesses going near it [the quarantine system].

“Getting nearly €2,000 may be lucrative, especially in the current climate, but many are holding out hope of reopening in summer and don’t want to risk their hotels being used for quarantine if that’s the case. I don’t think anyone expected there to be any sort of demand either.”

Privately owned Tifco was awarded the mandatory quarantine contract in March. The group has 24 hotel properties with more than 2,550 rooms in total, but only four of the hotels are currently in use. These include the Crowne Plaza and Holiday Inn Express in Santry, Clontarf Castle and the Hard Rock Hotel in Dublin city centre.

When asked whether additional Tifco hotels would be used or if any other hotel groups had been approached, the Department of Health said such matters were “commercially sensitive”.

“At all times, our priority is to ensure that everyone completing their period of mandatory quarantine is comfortable and secure,” a spokesperson said.

On Tuesday it said 477 rooms had been booked for quarantine hotels for the month of April.

Health Minister Stephen Donnelly said there were 650 rooms available and this would increase to around 960 on Monday, and 1,300 the following Monday. He said the issue was a “high level of walk-ins” because people were arriving into Ireland without hotel bookings.

But the main question is why the Government proceeded to add 16 more countries to the quarantine list even after capacity concerns were raised.

It was announced last Friday that countries such as the US, Canada, France and Italy would officially go on the ‘category 2’ list today, which gave hundreds of people the chance to book flights before MHQ came into effect.

The Sunday Independent reported how two Aer Lingus flights from New York and Boston, which have had typically only around 20-25 passengers per day in recent months, each had more than 110 people booked to fly on Tuesday. Another Aer Lingus route from Chicago saw a trebling of passenger numbers overnight on Friday.

Mr Donnelly said the six-day gap between the announcement and the beginning of the quarantine requirement was designed to give passengers time to book into designated hotels.

“What we don’t want is a situation whereby you have a lot of people who are already scheduled to come back to Ireland, who are arriving to Dublin Airport or Rosslare Port, or anywhere else, and they haven’t booked,” he said.

Yet, the booking portal went live for these countries only on Monday and had to be closed off the following day as a “precautionary measure”.

Now, travellers from these countries won’t be able to book a quarantine room until next Monday

While Aer Lingus said it wouldn’t allow passengers to board without a quarantine hotel booking, Ryanair didn’t respond to requests for comment.

It is not clear whether other airlines will also deny boarding to those who don’t have proof of a booking.

While those coming here have to pay a hefty €1,875 for a room, the Government’s disastrous handling of the system may end up costing this country a lot more in the long run.