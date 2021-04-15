| -1.2°C Dublin

Close

Premium

‘I don’t think anyone expected there to be any sort of demand for quarantine hotel accommodation’

As 16 new countries are added to the list requiring mandatory quarantine upon arrival in Ireland, hotel sources have slammed the lack of planning

Moving on: People leave a Dublin hotel after completing their mandatory quarantine stay this week. Photo: Colin Keegan/ Collins Expand

Close

Moving on: People leave a Dublin hotel after completing their mandatory quarantine stay this week. Photo: Colin Keegan/ Collins

Moving on: People leave a Dublin hotel after completing their mandatory quarantine stay this week. Photo: Colin Keegan/ Collins

Moving on: People leave a Dublin hotel after completing their mandatory quarantine stay this week. Photo: Colin Keegan/ Collins

Amy Molloy Twitter Email

The Government predicted that charging people nearly €2,000 to stay in a quarantine hotel for 12 nights would deter them from travelling – and yet here we are.

Given the fact we’re more than a year into this pandemic and there was plenty of time to plan, it is incomprehensible how Ireland’s mandatory hotel quarantine (MHQ) process has gone so wrong.

Most Watched

Privacy