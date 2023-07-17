‘I don’t like to be pigeonholed’ – RTÉ’s Evanne Ní Chuilinn on writing a book and being ‘kept on my toes’

RTÉ’s Evanne Ní Chuilinn has spoken about not wanting to be pigeonholed as a sports broadcaster ahead of the release of a book she’s written and after the completion of a second Master’s degree.

Ms Ní Chuilinn said she loves her work as a sports broadcaster but also said: “there is a whole other side to me, and I try not to forget that”.

Evanne was speaking to the RTÉ Guide ahead of the appearance by the Irish national women’s soccer team at the World Cup in Australia, which kicks off on Thursday.

"I don’t like to be pigeonholed. I absolutely love what I do for a living, but I am the type of person who will always look for another challenge and I will always look for something to keep me on my toes.

"My job does that, and my three children do that, but I still went back a few years ago and did another Master’s part-time. I have just finished writing a book. I like challenging myself and I don’t like being pigeonholed into working in sports broadcasting… there is a whole other side to me, and I try not to forget that,” Ms Ní Chuilinn said.

The broadcaster also admitted to returning to competing in sport once again to serve as a role model for her children.

"Yes, I love what I do; yes, I cannot wait to work on the World Cup, but part of me feels like I am a role model to my children and particularly to my daughter.

"I think that is important. It is why I have gone back and tried to take up Gaelic football. I am playing on a Mothers & Others team at the kids’ GAA club and I think that’s important to show your kids, myself and my husband, to give a good example about being health conscious and minding yourself."

Evanne was speaking ahead of the women’s World Cup about he achievement from the squad to secure Ireland’s place at the tournament for the first time, but she was also keen to remember the players that have gone before this squad and laid the groundwork for current success.

"This has been such a long journey, not just for the players that are playing now, and will play in Australia, but also for the players who were playing for decades.

"Nobody knew who they were, how hard they trained, the sacrifices that they made to put on a green jersey. 2017 was a watershed moment for the Irish women’s soccer team. They had to go on strike, to demand better standards. By better standards, I mean basic standards.

"For example, they didn’t have their own tracksuits to wear to competitions; they didn’t have access to strength and conditioning, dietetics, any kind of support structure; or even just coaching standards that were the same as the men had. They really had to stand up for themselves and it was a big risk for the women that were playing then.

"I am thinking about the likes of Ruth Fahy and Stephanie Roche and Emma Byrne; it was towards the end of their careers, but they were still playing and they were putting their final few years in jeopardy, potentially, because they were challenging the powers that be. But they did that, and they were listened to,” Evanne said, acknowledging that this stand led to equal pay for the women’s and men’s national sides, along with an improvement in standards and facilities.

"They have never been at a major championship and they would not be going into the World Cup if the 2017 action had not been taken. That set in motion what is happening today and today would not be possible without yesterday,” Evanne said.