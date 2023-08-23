‘I don’t know when it will hit me’ – New York Rose Róisín Wiley crowned the 2023 Rose of Tralee

New York Rose Róisín Wiley as been crowned the 2023 International Rose of Tralee in an emotional final night of the festival.

“I don’t know when it will hit me,” she said. “When I saw all of the girls come around me and I made eye-contact with them I was in shock – in the most amazing way.”

New York Rose said she was looking forward to “the next chapter” as the 2023 winner.

The 2023 International Rose of Tralee is New York Rose Róisín Wiley

“Growing up as an Irish-American in New York with a name like Róisín, being Irish is usually the first conversation I have with somebody new," she added.

"I’m just so proud to represent Ireland in New York.”

Hosting duties were divided for the first time in history this year, with Kathryn Thomas fitting into the familiar – and much beloved – format led by Dáithí Ó Sé in an evening that saw line dancing, leg waxing and proud loved ones.

An excited crowd carried banners laden with glitter into the audience ahead of the show, letting loose with roars of applause as each Rose took to the stage.

Longford Rose Grace Kemple

While the friends and family of Cork Rose Kate Shaughnessy hoisted up life-size cut-outs of the nursing home care coordinator, the supporters of the German Rose wore purple t-shirts with a simple slogan on the back: “I don’t give a Schnitzel as long as Megan Wolf wins!”

Despite her best efforts, Thomas admitted she tried her best to get a pole installed on stage so that her co-host Ó Sé could give pole-dancing – a hobby of the German Rose – a try. “Give me a year!” the RTÉ star quipped.

Texas Rose Eden Kasprak

While night one saw Ó Sé race to dress up in firefighting gear, the second selection night saw the host wax his legs on national television.

Carlow Rose and geography teacher Caoimhe Deering was given an impromptu quiz on stage, while the 88-year-old grandmother of Washington DC Rose Siobhán Spiak received a birthday cake from Thomas in the crowd.

Wearing a pink dress in “homage to Barbie,” the Operation Transformation presenter offered a hug to each Rose as they arrived on stage. She channelled the energy of the movie of the summer as she borrowed the sash of the Carlow Rose and shouted: “Let’s do this, girl!”

New Zealand Rose KelsI Wallace played the tin whistle before lifting up her yellow dress to perform a jig, though amid all the song, dance and hijinks from the hosts, there were touching stories of grief, loss and heartache that left few dry eyes in the audience.

A tearful Thomas said she was “always astounded” by the bravery of Clare Rose Aisling O’Connor as she recounted how she lost both of her parents within three years of each other – her dad in a shock accident in 2018 and her mother to breast cancer in 2021.

Kerry Rose Kelsey Lang McCarthy

"We wouldn’t be anywhere without the community,” she said, describing how dinners were left by neighbours “without a name on the card” as her and her brothers dealt with the loss of their parents.

"That’s what being Irish is. It’s about no man being left behind. I just want to thank them so deeply, everybody. Thank you.”

Thomas wrapped the Clare Rose into an emotional hug as she received a standing ovation after a poignant ballet dance to Better Days by Dermot Kennedy.

Antrim Rose Mollie O'Brien

Texas Rose Eden Kasprak opened up about her experience as a court advocate for young children, becoming emotional as she recounted how she volunteered with families impacted by the Uvalde school shooting.

She lifted up her glittering black dress to reveal a pair of white cowboy boots, teaching the crowd a line dance as her parents kept their bedazzled Stetson hats on in the audience.

Ó Sé swapped his tux out for a Texan-style blazer, later abandoning the steps as he grooved freestyle to the “boot, scoot and boogie.”

South Australia Rose Charlotte Burton opened up about being autistic with host Kathryn Thomas, admitting it was "daunting” entering the contest but that there is “strength in asking for help.” She applauded the small adjustments that can “make a world of a difference” in some of the overwhelming moments of the tour.

"If at any point I get too emotional, I would love for everyone to help me,” she asked the audience as she prepared to sing a song dedicated to her grandmother.

Sydney Rose Aoife Butler told how was travelling San Diego seven years ago when she “got that phone call that no one wants to get.”

She was “alone” when she learned her brother had passed away in Australia.

South Australia Rose Charlotte Burton

It was difficult for her family to learn that he had taken his own life as no one had “seen it coming,” she said.

The mental health nurse encouraged people to reach out and ask for help and support if they are struggling, adding: "You are loved and you are so wanted here on this world. If you have no hope, there are people who will hold hope for you.”

Kerry Rose Kelsey Lang McCarthy, the last to take to the stage, said watching the 31 other contestants chat with Ó Sé and Thomas helped to “settle the nerves” ahead of her turn.

Sydney Rose Aoife Butler

Speaking to the Irish Independent before the show, she said Thomas “gives everyone a little hug when they get on stage, it just makes you feel so comfortable.

“When I was watching, that’s something I picked up on. I was like ‘Ok, she’s going to give me a little hug and I’ll be fine.’ She’s fab.”