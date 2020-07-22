'I don’t know if we’ll ever recover from losing her’ - husband of CervicalCheck campaigner Ruth Morrissey tells mourners

The husband of CervicalCheck campaigner Ruth Morrissey said he doesn’t know if he or his daughter will “ever recover” from losing their wife and mother.

Ms Morrissey, who died on Sunday at the age of 39, was among hundreds of women affected by the controversy around incorrect smear test results.

Close friends and family gathered at Mary Magdalene Church, Monaleen, for her funeral mass.

Paul Morrissey spoke emotionally at his wife's funeral and recalled meeting her when he was aged 17 and 19 and said that from then on, she was not only his girlfriend, but his best friend.

“Ruth was the boss and that arrangement was fine by me,” he said in an opening address. “I knew she was always right. She had a stunningly beautiful smile that would light up any room.”

Their daughter Libby brought up a family photograph to the altar as the mass was told: “Ruth’s biggest accomplishment in life was her family and these memories.”

A bag of jelly sweets was also brought up as she had an “awful sweet tooth” and received about 50 bags of jellies from her family and friends on her birthday on June 29.

A butterfly was brought up as it was a symbol that she would use to sign off all her text messages, as well as a jar of her “precious” face cream which made her skin “beautiful”.

Paul Morrissey continued: “Libby and I are truly heartbroken and devastated and I don't know if we’ll ever recover from losing Ruth".

“She was wise beyond years. She was witty and people were drawn to her. I don’t know how I got so lucky when she agreed to be my wife,” he said tearfully.

He added that family was very important to his wife.

“Ruth was a natural mother. Spending time together was the most important thing to Ruth. I always knew Ruth was a strong person.

“She carried it all with great dignity,” he said.

With limits on the number allowed inside, people gathered outside the church for the service.

CervicalCheck campaigners Vicky Phelan and Lorraine Walsh and Labour leader Alan Kelly are among the mourners.

