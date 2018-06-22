The family of a young mother who was raped at knife-point in her apartment has pleaded for gardaí to catch the attacker.

The family of a young mother who was raped at knife-point in her apartment has pleaded for gardaí to catch the attacker.

'I don’t know how she is still alive at all' - family of young mother raped at knifepoint in her inner-city flat

On Monday night, the woman was targeted in the Cork Street of Dublin's south inner city by a man, who tied a bag over her head and subjected her to a violent sex attack.

The Irish Independent previously revealed that a criminal currently at large from prison is the chief suspect in the brutal rape. A relative of the victim has now said that their sibling is lucky to be alive after suffering horrific injuries, including broken ribs from jumping over a balcony as she tried to flee her attacker. The young woman's family say it is vital that this man is stopped.

"I'm shocked she is still alive, I'm actually shocked," said one family member. "He put a knife to her throat, and tied a bag over her head, and raped her," they explained.

"He raped her and stuck the knife inside her, and he bit her all over her chest. And he beat her and broke a television on her head. She is unrecognisable," they added. "She jumped off her balcony to escape, and broke her ribs. I don't know how she is still alive at all," the family member told the Irish Independent.

They said gardaí have a suspect in mind, but had not yet picked him up. "I've been ringing them asking have they got him yet, and I'm being told 'we'll pick him up when we see him', but frankly that's not good enough.

"This guy is obviously dangerous and is a threat. He will do this again in my opinion.

"Every garda in the city needs to be looking for this guy.

"He walked out of Cloverhill and destroyed her life. We are going to contact a solicitor over this," they added. A Garda manhunt is ongoing.

His image has been circulated to every Garda station in the capital, and searches have been carried out in places he is known to visit. The alleged rape occurred at around 10.50pm on Monday, and is currently being investigated by detectives at Kevin Street garda station.

The victim has given a detailed statement to investigators, and was brought to the Sexual Assault Treatment Unit (SATU) at the Rotunda Hospital for treatment. A manhunt for the individual has been underway ever since he fled from Cloverhill last week, and more gardaí have been brought in to help the search since this week's incident. Sittings were underway at the court building in Cloverhill, west Dublin, when the man, who was on remand at the jail, absconded from custody.

Gardaí confirmed that an investigation was underway, and a spokeswoman said: "Gardaí are investigating an incident which occurred in Cork Street on Monday night."

Irish Independent