‘I don’t hold a grudge with my dad’, says son opening rival Chinese takeaway next to father’s Ballyfermot restaurant

Jonathan Lam said people are “loving the drama” of the rivalry but that the reality is far more “heartbreaking”

A family dispute surrounding a takeaway in Ballyfermot in Dublin has led to a son opening a rival restaurant next door to his father’s business.

Lam’s takeaway on Ballyfermot Road has been open since 1991.

Jonathan Lam worked in his father Ken’s restaurant for more than 20 years, but is opening a restaurant named New Lam’s next door after a row over pay.

Jonathan (39) claims his father sacked him when he asked for higher pay, prompting a dispute between the pair.

Lam’s will have an almost identical rival when New Lam’s opens its doors for the first time next week.

The “drama” surrounding the move has attracted so much attention that comedian Al Foran has done a skit about the new restaurant’s opening.

Jonathan said his business is not intended to hurt his father or cause trouble.

“This place is the most talked about takeaway in Ireland and I haven’t sold a single chicken ball yet,” Jonathan told the Irish Independent.

“People love the drama of it all. It’s not even that it’s two Lam’s side by side but rather a son taking on a father.

“I don’t hold any grudges with my dad but the reality is he sacked me for asking for a raise. That’s obviously not right. It’s not the first time he’s done something like this, either.

“He hasn’t even denied that fact in interviews he has done with papers recently.

“The reality is he didn’t just get rid of me out of the takeaway but also out of his life. After he did that, we were never going to be meeting for coffee, were we?

“But this is my community and the best place that I know to open a restaurant – a place that I have lived all my life. More people associate me with that restaurant now than my father.

“I’m doing this for my family’s future and taking control of my own destiny.

“I waited for years for him to hand over control of Lam’s, he was telling me for years that I would take over. ‘When you’re 30’. Then it was, ‘when you’re in your mid-30s’, and now I’m 39. I would’ve been waiting a long time as he was just stringing me along,” he said.

A third Lam-owned business is set to open beside the two takeaways as Ken is also planning to open a sit-down restaurant in the future.

Jonathan said he still loves his father and would forgive him the morning if the pair came to an agreement.

“He’s my da, even if he stabbed me in the back I would forgive him once the wound healed. But he sees me now in the street and he puts his head down,” Jonathan said, admitting that reconciliation would be tough to see now.

“It’s actually heartbreaking, to be honest. But I know it’s not the real him.”

The Irish Independent contacted Ken Lam for comment but could not reach him.

In an interview with the Irish Sun this week, Ken said the opening of New Lam’s feels “like revenge”.

“My worry is not the money, I’m worried about his dignity,” Ken said.

“If you open a shop, why open beside me? He can open somewhere else. It is making it awkward, why?

“I worry about his character, he lost dignity. People forget where they come from.”

​