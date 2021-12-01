Sister Stanislaus Kennedy has campaigned on behalf of homeless people for six decades.

HOMELESS campaigner Sister Stanislaus Kennedy says any difficulties she has experienced during the pandemic are minor compared to the 1,082 homeless families that have “suffered immensely”.

The Focus Ireland founder was speaking to Independent.ie ahead of the ‘A Home For Christmas’ exhibition which has been launched on Dublin’s Wicklow Street.

The exhibition features artwork from some of the 2,513 children currently homeless in Ireland. They were asked to illustrate what a home would mean to them this Christmas.

"What we ask is to give the children a voice and they did give their voice through art,” Sister Stanislaus explained.

“One child didn’t draw a house at all, they simply drew themselves and the rain falling down on top of them.

“Another was the shape of a house but it was a tent. She (the child) said ‘having a house would mean a lot to me, I can have friends and hang out and have a back garden to chill out instead of staying inside for the whole summer’. The poor little child.

“One wrote ‘it’s scary and sad not to have a home’, while a 16-year-old said having a house would mean they could have a shower in private.

"The exhibition is a reminder that for many children, home is only something that they can dream about. It’s awful, it would break your heart.”

Homeless figures in Ireland have increased every month for the past five months after initially dropping at the beginning of the pandemic due to the rent freeze and eviction ban imposed by the Government.

Sister Stanislaus said the exhibition has been created to show the public the “shocking reality” that is the current homelessness crisis.

The 82-year-old encourages anyone who can to visit the exhibition in Dublin, sign Focus Ireland’s petition to end homelessness, and donate what they can.

However, she stressed that it’s up to the Government to create housing for those that don’t have a home.

“In the first stage of the pandemic the [homeless] figures dropped because the Government did make an effort and they made available Airbnbs and places the people could go,” she said.

“But now the numbers are climbing up again and it’s Christmas, which is so upsetting because home is where we will be for Christmas but these children haven’t a home.

"But it is the Government’s job to provide the houses, Focus Ireland can only do so much.

“We are sending a petition out to every TD and senator.

"We are saying that we believe everyone has a right to a place they can call home.

"We want to remind [Government] that there are 2,500 children without a home for Christmas.

"End homelessness is the message and ending homelessness means providing houses.”

After six decades of campaigning for the homeless, Sister Stanislaus says she doesn’t “have the words to describe it anymore” but said she still has hope.

"It’s awful, I don’t have the words to describe it anymore. I think it’s something you have to experience to understand the awfulness of [being homeless]. We can know a certain amount of the awfulness but it's the experience of it.

"But you have to hope. One of the things that will give you hope is their resilience. They bounce back – children have great resilience.

"And that is a hope that we all hold on to, that they won't be destroyed by this even though it does affect them.

"We have to do everything to prevent the ill-effects on the children.”

In 2019, the veteran champion of the homeless opened up about her cancer diagnosis which she battled for 18 months.

Speaking yesterday, she said: “I am great. [But] I wasn’t well. In 2018 I was diagnosed with cancer and that year I was recovering, but I am really well again thank God.”

Sister Stanislaus said she has found the past 20 months difficult as she couldn’t socialise with people the way she used to.

"Yeah, we had to cocoon of course. It's very restrictive; what I missed was the social contact,” she said.

“However, having said that, I think of the families cooped up in rooms and I think of people living in tents and all of the people living on their own. For example, old people living on their own. All these people have suffered immensely and of course the people that got Covid.

"I am blessed. really, and I am really grateful for what I have.”