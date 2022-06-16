‘I don’t have the energy’ – Charlie Bird says he feels ‘upset’ that he cannot respond to hundreds of letters of support

Charlie Bird at the base of Croagh Patrick ahead of the Climb With Charlie fundraising event last April. Photo: Gerry Mooney

Charlie Bird has admitted that he feels “guilty” that he cannot respond to all of the letters he receives on a daily basis.

The former RTÉ broadcaster said he is “hurt” by the fact that he does not have the energy to respond to everyone.

Mr Bird regularly updates his followers online since he revealed his diagnosis with motor neurone disease last year. He has previously shared pictures of the hundreds of letters he receives on a weekly basis from supporters.

In a message on Twitter, the 72-year-old said: “I need your help everyone who follows me. I feel so upset and guilty I cannot respond to all the letters, cards and gifts that I am receiving in the post.

“It really hurts me that I don’t have the time and the energy to respond to everyone. So please pass on my apologies. Thanks.”

A documentary on the veteran journalist titled, Charlie Bird: Loud and Clear, aired on Monday night.

In the feature-length programme, he looks back on the stories which mattered to him the most - the Stardust tragedy, the IRA ceasefires, the NIB scandal, the election of Mary Robinson as the first female President, and the marriage equality referendum.

He revealed how he wanted to live long enough to see the results of an inquest into the 1981 Stardust tragedy, when 48 young people died.

“The families are still waiting for justice and honesty and I’m still with them,” Charlie said.

Mr Bird spoke bravely about his terminal illness and revealed that his wife, Claire, is the closest “human being” to him.

On April 2, Mr Bird reached the top of Croagh Patrick for the ‘Climb with Charlie’ fundraiser, which has raised over €3m for the Irish Motor Neurone Disease Association and Ireland’s national suicide prevention charity, Pieta.

The ‘Climb with Charlie’ hikes took place not only in Ireland but also in the US, South Africa, Australia and Spain. Around 10,000 supporters participated as he drew attention to the physical and mental battle people with motor neurone face.