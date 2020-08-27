| 12.5°C Dublin

'I don't believe in the perfect crime' - father hopes his son's killer will one day face justice

Family tragedy: Brian and Grainne Fetherston with a photograph of Ken at his daughter Nicole's christening
Ken hugging his little girl, now 14

Family tragedy: Brian and Grainne Fetherston with a photograph of Ken at his daughter Nicole&rsquo;s christening

Ken hugging his little girl, now 14

In the cold of winter in early February 2010, Brian Fetherston was parked in the Dublin Mountains anxiously looking at a search party combing through the boggy edge of a forest.

Not far away, Ashley Dempsey was also waiting and watching.

Brian's son Ken (26) had been missing since September 2009. Ashley's son Paul (20) had been missing from July 2009, and on January 31, 2010, skeletal remains had been found in the mountains where many murder victims have been disposed of before and since. Both craved closure and to give their child a proper burial, and hoped the remains would put an end to their "not knowing".

