'I don't believe in the perfect crime' - father hopes his son's killer will one day face justice

In the cold of winter in early February 2010, Brian Fetherston was parked in the Dublin Mountains anxiously looking at a search party combing through the boggy edge of a forest.

Not far away, Ashley Dempsey was also waiting and watching.

Brian's son Ken (26) had been missing since September 2009. Ashley's son Paul (20) had been missing from July 2009, and on January 31, 2010, skeletal remains had been found in the mountains where many murder victims have been disposed of before and since. Both craved closure and to give their child a proper burial, and hoped the remains would put an end to their "not knowing".

The remains were those of Ken Fetherston and a murder investigation was launched after a post-mortem examination found he had been stabbed several times, with injuries to the skull and neck.

Ashley Dempsey would have to wait until July 2010 before Paul's remains would be found, buried in a separate area of the mountains.

More than 10 years later, Mr Fetherston is hoping a cold-case review launched this year will bring Ken's killers to justice.

"It really upsets me when I think about it, because the mind just wanders from one thing to the next. Ken was stabbed from behind, and Ken was well able to take care of himself. He used to play rugby on the Templeogue College team," said Brian. "He was stabbed from behind and he was stabbed a hell of a lot of times. And it goes through my mind that the first time Ken was stabbed... what were his initial thoughts," he said.

"The horror he must have felt, knowing there was no way out of this. He was never going to see his daughter again. Never going to see his family. Nothing. 'This is the end. I'm going.'

"That image runs in my head regularly. The thoughts of what he went through in the last couple of minutes of his life upsets me a lot."

Ken was a father of a three-year-old girl when he disappeared. He was living in Tallaght and went missing on September 22, 2009, after going to a garage in Landy's Industrial Estate in Knocklyon to ask for money owed to him by some men he had started a business with six months earlier.

His family reported him missing the next day when they could not contact him, and three days later Ken's car was found abandoned at a slip road near Gorey, Co Wexford.

A later forensic examination would reveal a bloodstain in the boot that matched Ken's.

Yet his body was found in the Dublin mountains. Somebody had made an attempt to divert attention away from where he was killed.

Gardaí did not believe Ken was murdered in the place he was found and his body was brought to the mountains.

Four people were arrested but later released and a file was sent to the Director of Public Prosecutions, who decided there was insufficient evidence to bring charges.

An inquest heard Ken was last seen at 10am on September 22, at the rented garage in Knocklyon. One of the men he was in business with, William Smith, told Dublin Coroner's Court he and Ken had discussed money owed to Ken which he was not then in a position to pay him.

He denied the debt had caused tension. Mr Smith and his father Patrick said when they last saw Ken he was going to buy brake pads for his car.

Brian Fetherston's hopes, and the hopes of his family, now lie in a cold-case review being conducted by the Garda serious crime review team overseen by Detective Superintendent Desmond McTiernan.

"We met with senior gardaí last December and again in February, and the case is undergoing a review now but I'd imagine the Covid pandemic has slowed things a bit," said Brian. "However, we've waited 11 years at this stage, so we'll give the gardaí the space to do what they need to do."

If Ken's killer or killers were in prison it would bring him and his family some peace.

"It depresses me. It worries and saddens me that whoever did this has more or less committed the perfect crime, and I don't believe there is such a thing as the perfect crime. We can only live in hope," he said.

"Every day Ken is on my mind. I talk to him every day.

"I was brought up - and I brought my kids up the same way - to respect the law and respect the gardaí, and it's getting to a stage where I cannot understand how whoever did this can outwit professional educated people like the gardaí and DPP."