‘I don’t agree with that assessment’ – Taoiseach Leo Varadkar dismisses claims Joe Biden is anti-British

Mr Varadkar added that the US president wants what’s best for the people of Northern Ireland

Taoiseach Leo Varadkar greets US president Joe Biden as he visits Farmleigh in the Phoenix Park, Dublin, yesterday. Photo: Steve Humphreys

Taoiseach Leo Varadkar has said the strength of the UK-US relationship should never be underestimated, as he rejected claims that Joe Biden is anti-British.

It comes as a Home Office minister insisted UK prime minister Rishi Sunak’s interaction with the US president in Belfast involved “extensive discussions”. The White House characterised their talks as “broad” and “general”.

Mr Varadkar, speaking to reporters in Dublin following a meeting with the US president, rejected any suggestion that Mr Biden is “anti-British”.

“I don’t agree with that assessment. That’s certainly not my experience of President Biden or his administration,” he said.

“They’re very keen to have a strong and special relationship with the United Kingdom and that, of course, goes back to their own history, and also the fact that they fought two world wars, side by side.

“We should never underestimate the strength of the UK-American relationship, and I know that President Biden and his administration are committed to that special relationship.

“But he is somebody who identifies as Irish-American, who is proudly Irish, and takes an interest in Irish affairs, and his only interest really is to see not just peace sustained in Northern Ireland, but also... the institutions up and running.

“Because people and politicians come and go. It’s institutions that underline and make sure that democracy and freedom and prosperity last for generations.

“I don’t feel he is pushing any agenda other than what he thinks is best for the people of Northern Ireland and the people of Ireland as a whole.”

The Taoiseach would not be drawn too deeply on the specifics of the current impasse at Stormont, other than to state he wants to see it resolved.

“Plan A is the only plan we have at the moment, and that is to get the Good Friday Agreement working as envisaged, have the five parties form an executive. Four of them want to, one doesn’t,” he said.

Mr Varadkar said Northern Ireland can benefit from US investment if it establishes political stability.

“I think what’s envisaged is investment by the US private sector, by American companies in Northern Ireland,” he said.

“I think if there is stability in Northern Ireland, if there’s predictability about the trading arrangements and the political situation there, Northern Ireland can benefit from that investment too.”

Earlier yesterday, Chris Philp, the UK minister of state for crime, policing and fire, defended Mr Sunak’s movements on Wednesday.

The bilateral meeting between the prime minister and the US president appeared to have been scaled back to a less formal conversation over a cup of tea.

Mr Philp was asked why Mr Sunak had missed the US president’s speech at the Ulster University campus after meeting him in the morning.

“I don’t know exactly what the prime minister’s schedule was,” he told GB News.

“I haven’t discussed it with him or No 10... Of course they did have extensive discussions in Belfast before President Biden’s speech.”