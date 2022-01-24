| 6.8°C Dublin

‘I do not regret any of the decisions I made and I would make them again’

Doctor in child medication controversy stands by actions, writes Shane Phelan

Dr David Kromer who worked with South Kerry CAMHS said he made all his decisions, “with my best knowledge, my best attention, my best intentions”

The junior doctor at the centre of controversy over the alleged excessive prescribing of drugs and inappropriate diagnoses of children at a mental health service has said he does not regret any of the clinical decisions he made.

Dr David Kromer (43) said he always acted with the best of intentions for his patients.

