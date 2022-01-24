‘I do not regret any of the decisions I made and I would make them again’

The junior doctor at the centre of controversy over the alleged excessive prescribing of drugs and inappropriate diagnoses of children at a mental health service has said he does not regret any of the clinical decisions he made.

Dr David Kromer (43) said he always acted with the best of intentions for his patients.

“I don’t know anybody who purposely makes wrong decisions,” he said.

The non-consultant hospital doctor has not worked since October 2020, shortly after a newly appointed locum consultant psychiatrist, Dr Ankur Sharma, raised serious concerns about his prescribing and diagnostic practices.

These concerns included what Dr Sharma viewed as the prescribing of inappropriate dosages and combinations of drugs, such as anti-depressants and anti-psychotics, to children.

They led to the HSE commissioning a consultant child psychiatrist from England to lead a “look back” review into around 1,300 CAMHS (child and adolescent mental health services) cases.

As a result of the review, the HSE has issued apologies to around 200 service-users and their families for sub-standard care while attending South Kerry CAMHS during the four-years Dr Kromer worked there.

The review report is expected to highlight failings across a range of areas and not just with one person or one team.

Dr Kromer’s licence has not been suspended but he told the Irish Independent he had stopped working because the allegations were hanging over him and had to be investigated. He said he expected there would be an investigation by the Medical Council.

The doctor admitted he had not taken part in the HSE review, despite being invited to do so. Asked why, he said: “I cannot change anything.”

Read More

Speaking at his home, he said: “I am not going to defend any decisions I made because they were all my decisions. [I made them] with my best knowledge, with my best attention, my best intentions .

“I do not regret any decision. I would make them again. That is how I feel about it.”

Asked if he accepted the allegations, he said: “What can I say on that? If I say I do accept it or I don’t accept it, it doesn’t change anything.”

Among the concerns raised by Dr Sharma was that the level of supervision of Dr Kromer was not adequate.

Dr Kromer said there had not been enough resources and his supervisor had done what they could.

“I hope that from all of this the service will be run better with more resources.

"Maybe that will be a positive outcome. I don’t know, but it would be great if that was the outcome,” he said.

Asked about Dr Sharma’s discovery of 55 “lost to follow-up” cases where medication had been prescribed as far back as 2018, with the patients seemingly having been forgotten about and not been called back for a review, Dr Kromer said: “That is an organisational issue, no? I could say it was my responsibility but at the same time it was the service’s responsibility.”

Dr Kromer said he had worked 50 and 60-hour weeks and, on occasion, 100-hour weeks due to overtime shifts.

Part of his contract involved providing cover for the adult mental health service. This meant doing 24-hour shifts, which he said were exhausting. “I was asking eventually for a less demanding contract. But that wasn’t possible because they wanted the service to be covered,” he said.

“Some days it was tough to stay focused” on the night shift in the A&E when he had already spent the day working in CAMHS.”

Asked if it was also difficult to stay focused in CAMHS, he said: “No. Because that was the first job. That was OK.”

Despite the number of hours he was working, he admitted to occasionally taking on outside work doing Botox and other anti-ageing treatments.

He described this as “opportunistic” work he did when he had “more time”.

Asked if he believed he could be scapegoated for systematic failings, Dr Kromer said: “It matters to me how people feel but I don’t think anybody is interested in how I feel too much. I’m not going to bother them with that.”