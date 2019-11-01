EMERGENCY services saw their busiest night of the year as gardaí attended over 670 calls throughout the country, to cars set alight, assault reports and bonfires.

'I didn’t sleep at all last night' - Halloween chaos for quiet suburbs as emergency services respond to over 600 calls nationwide

In Dublin alone, services responded to 527 fire and ambulance calls, including a car driven into a bonfire, a car set alight in a front garden and anti-social behaviour which prevented access to fires.

Anti-social behaviour which obstructed access was also the case in Louth, where a firework exploded close to a garda car while it was on patrol in Moneymore in Drogheda.

Crews encountered anti-social behaviour in Tara Street in Dublin city centre when firefighters where met with rocks and fireworks while extinguishing a fire at a bin store.

There were multiple reports of cars being set alight and hundreds of reports of bonfires throughout the country so much so, that firefighters warned that they would not attend a bonfire if it did not pose a risk to others.

On Abbotstown Avenue in Finglas, a bonfire was still alight this morning, with a strong stench and the remains of car tyres, wooden furniture and cans seen in the ash.

Emergency services also attended a car that had driven into a bonfire in Slademore Avenue in Darndale.

“It happened early enough yesterday evening,” says a passerby walking two dogs.

“The car was removed this morning but you can see the tyre marks in the grass and there’s still a small fire there.”

Four shopping trolleys were seen in a large patch of blackened ash, with black tyre marks weaving in and out of the ash.

Dozens of bonfires were reported throughout the country, with gardaí attending an incident in Kildare where trucks and containers were set alight. Firefighters from Kildare fire service rushed to the scene, as well as one fire engine from Dublin.

The smouldering remains of a halloween bonfire on Abbotstown Avenue in Finglas. Pic Frank McGrath. 1/11/19

In Cherry Orchard Drive in Ballyfermot, a car was set alight at a derelict house at approximately 7pm on Halloween night.

“I heard a big bang and I got the shock of my life,” said one resident, who declined to be named.

The resident rang emergency services and had fears that the house, which is abandoned, would be targeted on Halloween night as it had been previously set on fire.

“I didn’t sleep at all last night. It was terrible,” she added.

The car was removed by the council early this morning and the burnt-out driveway of the house had black rubble and tin canister remains.

Another derelict house was targeted at Rathoath Road in Finglas. The front and side gardens of the house were littered with aluminium alcohol cans and a quick peek through the wooden gate to the back garden revealed even more dumped rubbish.

Remnants of Halloween night fireworks pictured in the middle of Ratoath Drive in Finglas.Pic Frank McGrath. 1/11/19

Firework remains were strewn across the road beside the house, complete with a shopping trolley filled with rubbish. The trolley, as well as the firework remains, obstructed cars from passing through.

“The road was closed off by gardaí last night, it was like there was bombs going off,” one neighbour told Independent.ie.

Thankfully, there were no reported injuries anywhere to members of the public or gardaí, however police in Antrim issued an appeal after a 15-year-old boy was assaulted following a Halloween event in Larne.

The teen was left with facial injuries after being set upon by a crowd of people on the Old Glenarm Road at around 11.30pm.

