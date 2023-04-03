I didn’t mean to offend gardaí with famine eviction picture, Eoin Ó Broin tells AGSI chief in phone clarification

Sinn Féin TD spoke to head of garda union about the controversy

Eoin Ó Broin has insisted his tweet of an artwork depicting gardaí at a famine-era eviction was not meant to offend officers as he spoke by phone today to the head of a major garda union about the controversy.

The Sinn Féin TD tweeted an image by Mála Spíosraí – who also goes by the name Spicebag – which reworked a painting of a 19th century eviction to feature masked gardaí who had attended a recent eviction in Dublin city centre.

“No words needed,” the party’s housing spokesperson wrote along with the image, the day the ban on no-fault evictions ended.

After criticism from some gardaí and politicians, including Justice Minister Simon Harris, Mr Ó Broin had defended his tweet, saying it was “intended as a criticism of government policy, not the gardaí”.

In an update this afternoon, the Dublin Mid-West TD said it was not his intention to offend gardaí and that he had spoken by phone to Antoinette Cunningham, general secretary of the Association of Garda Sergeants and Inspectors (AGSI), who had earlier criticised the tweet.

"Very positive phone conversation with @antoabs of @AGSI_Ireland today,” he wrote on Twitter.

“I stressed it was not my intention to offend, criticise or drag An Garda Síochána into a political controversy.

“My intention was solely to highlight the issue of homelessness/evictions & criticise Govt policy.”

Speaking to reporters at the AGSI conference in Galway this afternoon, Ms Cunningham said she had received a phone call from Mr Ó Broin in which he was “very clear that he didn’t mean to offend, criticise, or indeed drag An Garda Síochána into any political controversy”.

She said her members “appreciated that clarity from him” as “setting An Garda Síochána against society generally is not helpful to the job that we do”.

"I think his phone call was sincere. I have to accept it for what it was, and I do accept it for what he was. I think the membership will as well. And I suppose now it's time to move on and focus on resourcing An Garda Síochána. And that's certainly what we'll be moving on to at this point forward.”

Also speaking at the AGSI conference today, Justice Minister Simon Harris welcomed Mr Ó Broin’s clarification that he did not mean to offend gardaí.

He said it was an "awful attempt" to compare gardaí to a "colonial force past".

"So I welcome the fact he has shown remorse, but we have seen what he has done in one year of opposition.

"Last summer he was going to sack a civil servant who didn't agree with him and then of course he apologised.

"Now this spring he is dragging the gardaí into political debate. One year in opposition - imagine what he would do in Government," Mr Harris said.

Mr Ó Broin’s party colleague, TD Louise O’Reilly, said he was not “having a go” at gardaí by posting the image.

“He wasn’t having a go at the gardaí. He’s made that very clear,” she said.

“The intention was to highlight the issue of evictions and the real misery that families are going to face.”

She said the issue is now “closed” for Sinn Féin.

“I think it’s very good that Eoin and Antoinette Cunningham have had a conversation. My understanding and I wasn’t part to the conversation is that it was very positive, Eoin provided clarification for Antoinette."

She was speaking as the Residential Tenancies Board released latest figures on the numbers of notices to quit issued by landlords, an issue which normally would have seen Mr Ó Broin, the party’s housing spokesperson, speak to the media about.

She said: “He’s doing what I was doing, he’s in his constituency I would imagine, our consistency offices are incredibly busy.

“I’ve deputised him on housing before, we take turns, we share the load on the front bench.”

Meanwhile, the artist behind the artwork defended the TD after he was heavily criticised for sharing the image.

He said his inspiration came from tying together an eviction that took place on North Frederick Street in Dublin in 2018, and the Irish history of occupation under colonial rule.

We need your consent to load this Social Media content. We use a number of different Social Media outlets to manage extra content that can set cookies on your device and collect data about your activity. Please review your details and accept them to load the content

“It was the visceral vision of evictions in general. What my image draws on is the eviction that took place in Frederick Street in North Dublin. But all of those evictions eviscerated a huge amount of fury from people,” he told RTÉ Radio 1’s Morning Ireland programme.

"It may be a stronger reaction in Ireland than it would be maybe in other places just because of our history so that inspired me to tie the two together and just draw a comparison or parallel between stuff from our past of our occupation under colonial rule; things that we would now say we’re free from and we look back at that as our dark colonial history that we’ve had.”

He said he had given Mr Ó Broin permission to use his art.

“I wouldn’t be mad political; I wouldn’t be dogmatically into any particular political party, but I think it's something that I feel very strongly about and that he feels strongly about,” the artist said.

“The guards that were in the photo were actually present, masked at an eviction, so it’s not an unfair representation. It’s something they did. I’m not blaming the guards, it’s a whole complex system of things.

"It upsets people, it gets people riled up and they don’t want people to say the guards are bad. That’s not something that the piece is about. Obviously, it’s about eviction and the stark reality of eviction and especially an eviction with staged backing. It’s not necessarily about the gardaí.”

He added: “There is definitely something very broken with the system and I think you can bury your head in the sand to some extent and blame someone like Eoin for highlighting it or hate upon the gardaí, but I don’t think that’s really the issue at hand and I think it’s a little bit of a scapegoat thing to start blaming stuff like that when it’s a very clearly serious problem.”

Contacted this weekend, Mr Ó Broin told Independent.ie: “The image is a reworking of a 19th century painting of a famine era eviction by Dublin artist Mála Spíosarí.

“It depicts a private security company carrying out an eviction with the gardaí observing.

“That is what happens in cases of a court ordered eviction.

“The tweet is intended as a criticism of government policy, not the gardaí.”

Gardaí are in Galway today for their 45th annual delegate conference. One of the topics the AGSI will be an appeal to the Garda Commissioner to issue new guidelines for members who may be asked to attend at evictions.