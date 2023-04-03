Eoin Ó Broin has insisted his tweet of an artwork depicting gardaí at a famine-era eviction was not meant to offend gardaí as he spoke by phone today to the head of a major garda union about the controversy.

The Sinn Féin TD tweeted an artwork by Mála Spíosraí – who also goes by the name Spicebag – which reworked a painting of a 19th century eviction to feature masked gardaí who had attended a recent eviction in Dublin city centre.

“No words needed,” the party’s housing spokesperson wrote along with the image, the day the ban on no-fault evictions ended.

Read More

After criticism from some gardaí and politicians, including Justice Minister Simon Harris, Mr Ó Broin had defended his tweet, saying it was “intended as a criticism of government policy, not the gardaí”.

In an update this afternoon, the Dublin Mid-West TD said it was not his intention to offend gardaí and that he had spoken by phone to Antoinette Cunningham, the general secretary of the Association of Garda Sergeants and Inspectors (AGSI), who had earlier criticised the tweet.

"Very positive phone conversation with @antoabs of @AGSI_Ireland today,” he wrote on Twitter.

“I stressed it was not my intention to offend, criticise or drag An Garda Síochána into a political controversy.

“My intention was solely to highlight the issue of homelessness/evictions & criticise Govt policy.”

In response, Ms Cunningham said she would relay Mr Ó Broin’s message to members of the AGSI at their conference tomorrow.

“Important and welcome clarity from @EOBroin this afternoon which will be communicated to our @AGSI_Ireland members in my address to them tomorrow,” she said.

Meanwhile, the artist behind the artwork defended the TD after he was heavily criticised for sharing the image.

The artist said his inspiration came from tying together an eviction that took place on North Frederick Street in Dublin in 2018, and the Irish history of occupation under colonial rule.

We need your consent to load this Social Media content We use a number of different Social Media outlets to manage extra content that can set cookies on your device and collect data about your activity. Please review their details and accept them to load the content. Manage Preference

“It was the visceral vision of evictions in general. What my image draws on is the eviction that took place in Frederick Street in North Dublin. But all of those evictions eviscerated a huge amount of fury from people,” he told RTÉ Radio 1’s Morning Ireland programme.

"It may be a stronger reaction in Ireland than it would be maybe in other places just because of our history so that inspired me to tie the two together and just draw a comparison or parallel between stuff from our past of our occupation under colonial rule; things that we would now say we’re free from and we look back at that as our dark colonial history that we’ve had.”

He said he had given Mr Ó Broin permission to use his art.

“I wouldn’t be mad political; I wouldn’t be dogmatically into any particular political party, but I think it's something that I feel very strongly about and that he feels strongly about,” the artist said.

“The guards that were in the photo were actually present, masked at an eviction, so it’s not an unfair representation. It’s something they did. I’m not blaming the guards, it’s a whole complex system of things.

"It upsets people, it gets people riled up and they don’t want people to say the guards are bad. That’s not something that the piece is about. Obviously, it’s about eviction and the stark reality of eviction and especially an eviction with staged backing. It’s not necessarily about the gardaí.”

He added: “There is definitely something very broken with the system and I think you can bury your head in the sand to some extent and blame someone like Eoin for highlighting it or hate upon the gardaí, but I don’t think that’s really the issue at hand and I think it’s a little bit of a scapegoat thing to start blaming stuff like that when it’s a very clearly serious problem.”

Contacted this weekend, Mr Ó Broin told Independent.ie: “The image is a reworking of a 19th century painting of a famine era eviction by Dublin artist Mála Spíosarí.

“It depicts a private security company carrying out an eviction with the gardaí observing.

“That is what happens in cases of a court ordered eviction.

“The tweet is intended as a criticism of government policy, not the gardaí.”

Antoinette Cunningham, the general secretary of the Association of Garda Sergeants and Inspectors, had criticised Mr Ó Broin for the tweet, saying: “Deeply offensive and wholly inappropriate tweet, and this from an elected representative!!!…how insultingly wrong to portray [An Garda Síochána].”

She later added: “It’s not an exact photo because there is a traditional Irish thatched cottage in it with somebody lying on the ground.

“Gardaí do have a role to play in evictions as we know, but our role is simply to prevent a breach of the peace from occurring.

“I suppose in relation to the tweet itself, it does misrepresent the role of gardaí and sort of puts us out there and sets society against gardaí when we are not the ones that have caused the issue in relation to this government policy. We’re only there to prevent a breach of the peace from occurring.

“What we have to remember here is that the image wasn’t posted by the artist. The image was posted by a politician. When politicians are posting images with ‘No words needed’ at the front of the tweet then that, by interpretation, can be seen as a criticism of An Garda Síochána and I think that’s what's wholly inappropriate and unhelpful when you have elected representatives sort of inciting anger towards members of An Garda Síochána who when they go to something like this, or they are there simply to do their job.

“It’s very wrong for politicians to set society against gardaí because that’s not helpful. Gardaí have a very difficult job to do and inciting anger towards our members by politicians is really unhelpful.”

Gardaí are in Galway today for their 45th annual delegate conference. One of the topics the AGSI will be an appeal to the Garda Commissioner to issue new guidelines for members who may be asked to attend at evictions.