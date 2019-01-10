A family in Dublin has been forced to evacuate their home after a learner driver mounted the pavement and crashed through the front of their house.

A family in Dublin has been forced to evacuate their home after a learner driver mounted the pavement and crashed through the front of their house.

'I didn't know what happened' - family forced to evacuate home after learner driver crashes through house

The walls at the front of the terraced house on St Aongus Road in Tallaght Co Dublin collapsed in after the car crashed through the wall of the front living room shortly before 2pm today.

Tony Valentine, who lives in the house with wife Siobhan and their three young children, was sitting in the front room when the collision happened.

He said he was "shocked" when he realised what had happened.

Picture shows how car crashed into front of house

"I heard a bang and the next thing the wall and the front room door came down on top of me, I didn’t know what was happening," he said.

"I just came out then and I was still in my socks walking through the hallway and saw there was a car sitting in the driveway."

Picture shows how car crashed into front of house

Mr Valentine said a woman emerged from the car, who was believed to be on a driving lesson, and was in total shock at what had happened.

"There was a learner driver and the car had broken down... and then the car just shot off."

Picture shows how car crashed into front of house

Crews from Dublin Fire Brigade attended the scene of the crash which happened shortly before 2pm.

Builders from Dublin City Council have also attended the property and boarded it up, while the family is to be housed in a hotel until it is deemed safe to return.

The family’s three kids returned to school this week following the Christmas holidays leaving Siobhan and Tony relieved that they were not around when it happened.

"I was so worried about the house and I’m only glad it wasn’t last Thursday when the kids were in holidays because they often play in the garden and things could be so much worse.

"I’ve a seven-year-old, an eight-year-old and a 10-year-old and they play in and out of the garden with the neighbours kids," he added.

"You can see the bikes which were sitting at the front of the house so if you’re to take anything good out of it’s that they weren’t here."

Online Editors