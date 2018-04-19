‘I didn’t know I was pregnant’ – mum recalls daughter’s surprise airport arrival 10 years on

Carey Ingwell caught everyone off guard when she made her way into the world in Dublin Airport 10 years ago.

And no one was more surprised than her mother Catherine Hutson (36) who had travelled to Dublin with her husband Tom Ingwell (37) to celebrate his father Tony’s 70th birthday.

But instead of going home with some Guinness memorabilia or other Irish paraphernalia, the couple’s souvenir of Dublin was a beautiful seven-pound baby girl. “I didn’t have a clue,” Catherine, from Bristol in England, said of her unexpected arrival.

Because she had lost a lot of weight at the time, Catherine just thought she had regained some weight around her stomach. The only thing that seemed amiss was when she felt a bit nauseous on the Sunday night before their departure the next morning.

“I could hardly eat,” she recalled. “I had stomach pains which I put down to a tummy bug.”

She even took some Imodium to relieve her symptoms, which worsened the following day when she arrived at the departures area at Dublin’s Terminal One and had to make a beeline for the toilet. Her recollection is fuzzy over what happened next, other than she recalls hearing the drone of hair dryers before her mother-in-law realised what was happening and members of the Dublin Airport Fire Brigade swung into action and delivered her little girl in the stall.

Fire crew member Ciaran Foster, who assisted in the delivery, said: “We have attended to women who have unexpectedly gone into labour but this was the first birth we attended to.

“It was important for us to move very quickly to get mum and baby to hospital.

“I remember the look of shock on Carey’s father’s face when we told him he had a new baby daughter.” Ten years later, Carey is thriving and proud to be a Dubliner after her parents and grand-father returned to Dublin last weekend to celebrate Tony’s 80th birthday.

They had originally intended to return on Carey’s birthday on February 25, but were forced to cancel the trip due to Storm Emma. And to mark the occasion, Dublin Airport officials – including Mr Foster – were there to greet the family with a birthday cake and balloons for Carey as well as a voucher for The Loop shopping area where she could buy a souvenir of her visit to the land of her birth.

Online Editors