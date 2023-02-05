| 8.4°C Dublin

‘I did my time’ – outrage after wife killer is appointed to top post in Orange Order

Co Tyrone man shot his spouse in the head after she told him she was leaving him

Wife killer Stephen Fulton Expand
Wife killer Stephen Fulton at his appointment Expand

Ciaran Barnes

A convicted wife killer has been appointed to a top role in the Orange Order sparking fury amongst its members.

Stephen Fulton, who was jailed for shooting wife Corien Fulton (34) in the head because he feared she would leave him, is the new Worshipful District Master of Cookstown District LOL No 3.

