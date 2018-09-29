Boyzone star Mikey Graham said that he was “in the right, 100pc” for his part in an altercation seven years ago that left a student with head injuries.

'I defended my family home and that was it' - Boyzone's Mikey Graham speaks on altercation with student at his home

The incident took place in May 2011 and saw Graham approach a group of young men who were ringing his intercom at 1.30am.

Graham told the Gardaí that he was watching TV with his wife and two daughters when the youths began to bother them.

After the pop star approached the men, most of the group, including one young man who was thought to have punched Graham outside a pub earlier in the year, scampered leaving just Paul O’Hara alone with him.

It is unknown exactly what followed, however when Mr O’Hara's friends returned they found him unconscious on the street. He was taken to Beaumont hospital for treatment.

The then 22-year-old engineering student accused Graham of striking him with a cricket bat, an accusation the singer has denied. All charges in relation to the incident were dropped.

Speaking about the incident for the first time, Graham told the Irish Daily Mail that he was completely right in what he did as he was defending his family home.

“I was completely exonerated and completely in the right 100pc,” he said.

“It was unfair and I was treated very unfairly in that situation. There were people outside my house taking photographs over my gates.

“I defended my family home and that was it. There was a law that came in, I think June 2011, that gave you the right to defend your property against anybody."

Despite being a member of one of Ireland's most famous bands, Graham has shunned the limelight and maintained a low key life when off stage. He said that publicity surrounding the case was difficult for his family to deal with.

Boyzone kick off their farewell tour in January of next year - their final album 'Thank you & Goodnight' is bring released in November.

Online Editors