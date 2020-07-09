| 12°C Dublin

'I cried for two hours straight and wanted to get the next plane home' - Irish tell of their fear as Melbourne goes into lockdown

Amy Molloy

Irish people living in Melbourne have spoken about their "fear and frustration" after Australia's second biggest city went back into lockdown due to a new spike in coronavirus cases.

Victoria shut its state borders for the first time in a century and announced a phase three lockdown, which will last up to six weeks, after a record 191 new cases were confirmed on Monday.