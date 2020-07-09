'I cried for two hours straight and wanted to get the next plane home' - Irish tell of their fear as Melbourne goes into lockdown

Irish people living in Melbourne have spoken about their "fear and frustration" after Australia's second biggest city went back into lockdown due to a new spike in coronavirus cases.

Victoria shut its state borders for the first time in a century and announced a phase three lockdown, which will last up to six weeks, after a record 191 new cases were confirmed on Monday.

Another 134 cases were recorded yesterday.

From midnight, five million residents were asked to remain at home - except for essential trips.

Melbourne is home to a large Irish population, with some fearing they will not get home to see their families for at least another year.

Expand Close Police officers and healthcare workers are stationed outside a public housing tower that is locked down as a Coronavirus hotspot in Melbourne, Australia. (James Ross/AAP Image via AP) AP / Facebook

Bernadine Callery-Bliss (38), originally from Co Cavan, has been living in Australia for 10 years and was due to travel to Greece for her honeymoon in June before returning to Ireland to celebrate her brother's 40th birthday.

Her mother has been working on the frontline as a nurse and she has found it "incredibly hard" being away from her family during the pandemic.

"With the travel restrictions at the moment you need permission to leave, and if something happens at home there's that fear you won't be able to get back," she told the Irish Independent.

"My whole family is in Ireland and it's a horrible feeling not knowing when I'll get to see them again."

Bernadine, who works as a secondary school teacher, is trying to remain positive.

"We've been through this once, we know what it entails and we can do it again. We have to do the right thing."

Bernadine was officially awarded citizenship during Melbourne's first lockdown, with the ceremony taking place via video link.

She and her husband both "felt the time was right" to move to Ireland next year. However, the coronavirus crisis has completely changed their plans.

The couple had been saving to buy a house and, as a result of the pandemic driving property prices down in Melbourne, they recently purchased a new home.

"I have a steady job here now and I'm head of a department, and with the pandemic who knows what way jobs will be at home. We managed to buy a house which was $40,000 (€25,000) cheaper than three weeks prior to that and we'll probably be staying here for another few years now."

Suzanne Cronin, from Cobh, Co Cork, shared pictures on social media showing how the shelves in her local supermarket had been emptied after the second lockdown was announced.

"I think a lot of people are upset and angry," she said.

"I've generally been very positive, but recently my sister-in-law gave birth to the first niece of the family and I cried for two hours straight and just wanted to get on the next plane home.

"I'm meant to be going travelling in Europe and heading home for Christmas, but that is obviously on hold now.

"I think the hardest part is the uncertainty of not knowing when you'll see your family again."

Australia has recorded almost 9,000 cases and 106 deaths from the virus. But almost all new cases have been in Victoria.