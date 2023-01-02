‘I crawled across the river but the dog was still coming after me’ – woman and her dogs attacked by four pit bull terriers

A young woman who was attacked by a group of pit bull terriers while walking her two dogs has said she didn’t leave her home for three months after the terrifying ordeal.

Sarah Hanrahan (32) said it makes her “so angry” to still see dogs on the restricted breed list in public with no muzzles.

Ms Hanrahan tried to fend off the dogs after they attacked her Jack Russells Tuppence and Penny in Carrick-on-Suir, Co Tipperary earlier this year. She spent 10 days in hospital and had to have a number of operations on her arms after the incident.

Tuppence and Penny both suffered injuries. Penny died due to the severity of her injuries.

Speaking about her horrifying experience, Ms Hanrahan said that while her injuries have healed well, “the scars on my heart from losing Penny never will”.

Recalling the incident, she said: “Basically I was just walking my two little dogs. There’s a field up from our house, I went into the field and had a look around. There was nobody there so I let my dogs off the lead.

“The next thing I heard barking and I saw a man and four dogs running from the far corner of the field and they were running after my little dog Tuppence. I then started running towards Tuppence. I was screaming at him to get his dogs off. At this stage we were over at the edge of the field at the river bank.

“The tide was out and she (Tuppence) ran down the river bank and they were tearing off after her. I was fighting them off Tuppence and trying to grab her and throw her across the river. I never realised Penny was after following me down. They started tearing out of me. This went on for a good few minutes. I don’t even have words to describe it.

“Two of the dogs started eating each other and I was fighting off the other two dogs. One of them grabbed Penny by the back and I couldn’t get her out of their mouth.”

At this stage, she could feel herself starting to sink and was screaming: “Help, I think I’m going to die.”

She put the head of the dog holding Penny under water to try and get it to let go. “I grabbed her and crawled across the other side of the river but the dog was still coming after me. As the tide was out I had to try to crawl through all this mud, it was like a swamp.

“I managed to crawl up a tree that was about three feet high. I had Penny on my lap. The man had one of his dogs held down, another dog was circling us and the other two dogs were still in the field attacking each other.”

Eventually, Ms Hanrahan and her pets managed to get away safely and the other dogs were brought under control.

Three of the four dogs were put down.

Ms Hanrahan had to undergo surgery. “My arms were destroyed. I had to get three operations up in Cork. I was there for 10 days.

"I left the hospital early as I wanted to come home and see Penny as she was in the vet.

"When I left the hospital I found out that she was dead.

"They didn’t want to tell me as they knew I would try to leave the hospital earlier.”

Gardaí asked her to provide a statement about what happened. The Irish Independent contacted the Garda Press Office numerous times for an update on the investigation but did not receive a response.

Ms Hanrahan said she didn’t feel like a victim – as some pointed out how her own dogs weren’t on leads when the incident happened.

“I walked around that field all the time and thought nobody was around. They are two small, friendly house dogs who did not need to be muzzled.”

Ten months after the attack, her arms still feel numb.

“I’ve no feeling as there was a lot of nerve damage.

“It’s annoying to see dogs still walking around in public with no muzzles. This incident didn’t need to happen, just like that incident in Wexford where the young boy was mauled didn’t need to happen.”

The attack has had a huge impact on her social life as there are days when she couldn’t leave the house. Her mother said her once sociable daughter now “feels like a hermit”.

“I started a new job and it’s been good for me. I didn’t leave my house for three months. I go to work and come home. I don’t feel safe outside.

“We had our Christmas work party and they were going for a meal and a few drinks. My mother was pushing me to go for the meal, but as soon as I got there I wanted to come home. I was riddled with anxiety.​

“I don’t feel comfortable or safe. If I go out with my mother while we’re walking our two little dogs, I’m always looking for trees I can climb up.”

She recently started taking Tuppence for short walks by herself.

“If the laws were stronger, people wouldn’t be so inclined to bring their dogs out without muzzles.”

The Irish Independent previously reported how dozens of attacks involving pit bull breeds are being reported to local authorities every year.

In Tipperary, the council has received seven complaints of attacks involving pit bulls since 2016.

In Co Wexford, where Alejandro Miszan (9) was mauled by a pit bull cross in a housing estate in November, there have been 54 incidents involving pit bulls since 2017.

Wexford County Council said there had been a notable increase this year, with 15 incidents recorded so far, compared to four in 2021.



