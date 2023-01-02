| 1.9°C Dublin

‘I crawled across the river but the dog was still coming after me’ – woman and her dogs attacked by four pit bull terriers

Sarah Hanrahan and her dogs Tuppence and Penny (in front) were attacked by pit bull terriers during a walk Expand
Amy Molloy Twitter Email

A young woman who was attacked by a group of pit bull terriers while walking her two dogs has said she didn’t leave her home for three months after the terrifying ordeal.

Sarah Hanrahan (32) said it makes her “so angry” to still see dogs on the restricted breed list in public with no muzzles.

