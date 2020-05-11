'I counted license plates from at least nine counties' - Cork residents concern after over 100 people attend funeral of two brothers

CORK residents expressed concern after more than 100 people attended the funeral of two brothers which included separate horse-drawn carriages and a cortege of mourners.

John and Michael Cash had their Requiem Mass celebrated at the Church of the Resurrection at Farranree in Cork - with more than ten times the number of mourners in attendance than is recommended under the Government's Covid-19 control guidelines.

Both brothers had died in tragic circumstances.

Locals expressed concern as apparently scant regard was paid to social distancing regulations in the area around the church.

One local resident said that he noted a number of people attending who were clearly not from the Cork area and had travelled further than 5km.

"I counted license plates from at least nine counties on cars parked around the church," he said.

"This is very upsetting for local people who are doing their best to stick to the Government guidelines and protect themselves and their families during this pandemic."

Another eye-witness said vehicles were parked nearby which had UK license plates.

The brothers, members of the Traveller community, were brought to St Catherine's Cemetery in Kilcully following 11am Requiem Mass.

Their funeral cortege was comprised of two horse-drawn white carriages which were followed, on foot, by family members and mourners.

The carriages were escorted by funeral personnel in traditional attire.

It had travelled from a funeral home on Shandon Street to Farranree for the Requiem Mass.

Locals had expressed concern at the gathering of such a large crowd around the church from after 10am.

A number of uniformed gardaí attended the scene and directed traffic but did not intervene with the proceedings.

As mourners waited for the horse-drawn carriages carrying the coffins, they gathered in large groups by the roadside.

