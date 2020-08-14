‘I couldn’t sleep for days’ - Dublin protests planned to demand government action on Belarusian election fallout

Two protests against the controversial presidential election in Belarus will take place on Saturday in Dublin amid calls for the Irish government to act.

Protesters in Belarus have accused police of brutality in the wake of its presidential election, where authoritarian leader Alexander Lukashenko, who has been in power for 26 years, was declared the winner of the vote.

The election has been condemned by the EU as "neither free nor fair".

The main opposition contender, Svetlana Tikhanovskaya, was then detained before being forced to leave for neighbouring Lithuania.

At least 200 protesters have been wounded and 6,000 people detained.

Belarusian natives living in Ireland will be holding two protests in Dublin on Saturday afternoon in a bid to get the Irish government to act.

Speaking to Independent.ie, former Belarussian detective Pavel Mialko said that he left the force and came to Ireland in 2006.

“[Lukashenko] used police force and violence and when he tried to involve the police in political oppression, I left the job because I couldn’t stay,” he said.

Now living in Athlone with his wife and three teenage daughters, Mr Mialko still has family living in his home country.

When the state ordered an internet shutdown last week at the height of the protests, he couldn’t reach his elderly father and family members.

“They switched off the mobile phones for three days, we couldn’t reach our relatives.

“For three days, I couldn’t sleep, we couldn’t reach my father, we didn’t know what was happening,” he explained.

“Every Belarusian abroad is shocked by this violence, it’s not like Ukraine, or Russia or other country. They have completely blocked communication with our relatives.”

When he left the country, he was outspoken about his disagreements with the political regime and has not returned to Belarus in 14 years.

To see his relatives and elderly father, he arranged to meet them in neighbouring Lithuania.

“I couldn’t go back, so I haven’t been in Belarus since.

“I only went to Lithuania once to see my relatives because they live not far from the border,” Mr Mialko said

He believes that there is no future for Lukashenko as president in the country and has penned a letter to Minister of Foreign Affairs Simon Coveney.

In the letter, sent on Wednesday and seen by Independent.ie, Mr Mialko asked the Minister to pose a ban on imports into Ireland from Belarus which are manufactured in violation of human rights.

English language student Alena Arlova, who has been in Ireland for 10 months, tearfully told Independent.ie how she couldn’t reach any of her friends or family in Belarus for days amid the shutdown.

“I couldn’t sleep, it’s been happening for five days and I couldn’t sleep for days.”

“It’s really scary for my friends and family, I’m really scared that anything can happen to them.”

Originally from Polatsk in Belarus, Ms Arlova lived in Minsk for five years and said that all her friends are there now, in the midst of the violence.

“They’re in the centre of this horror.

“The problem is that no-one can help us,” she said.

The protests will take place at 11.30am and 2pm at the European Commission Representation offices in Dublin tomorrow.

The department of foreign affairs and the office of Simon Coveney did not respond to requests for comment.

