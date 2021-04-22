| 1.3°C Dublin

Close

Premium

‘I couldn’t deal with it any more’ – teen says racist bullying forced her to drop out of school

Róisín Hurley Expand

Close

Róisín Hurley

Róisín Hurley

Róisín Hurley

Brendan Kelly Palenque

A teenager who was adopted from China as a baby had to leave an Irish school due to the amount of racism she was experiencing from her peers.

Róisín Hurley (17) grew up in the Clonakilty area of West Cork, having been adopted from China alongside her sister when she was one year old.

Most Watched

Privacy