‘I couldn't bring myself to sell my Cork mansion, I'm too emotionally attached’ – Michael Flatley

Michael Flatley at Castlehyde, Co Cork. Photo: Tony Gavin Expand

Michael Flatley at Castlehyde, Co Cork. Photo: Tony Gavin

Ralph Riegel Twitter Email

Lord of the Dance Michael Flatley revealed he vetoed a deal to sell his multi-million-euro Castlehyde House estate in Cork because he simply couldn’t bear the thought of losing such a deeply emotional link to Ireland.

The dancer has instead disposed of his UK properties – and both Ireland and France will now serve as his future bases.

The star was speaking to the Irish Independent as he launched a special Christmas charity appeal for the homeless.

