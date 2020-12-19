‘I couldn't bring myself to sell my Cork mansion, I'm too emotionally attached’ – Flatley

Lord of the Dance Michael Flatley revealed he vetoed a deal to sell his multi-million-euro Castlehyde House estate in Cork because he simply couldn’t bear the thought of losing such a deeply emotional link to Ireland.

The dancer has instead disposed of his UK properties – and both Ireland and France will now serve as his future bases.

The star was speaking to the Irish Independent as he launched a special Christmas charity appeal for the homeless.

“The house was for sale. The price was dropped and, in the end, I pulled it from the market,” he said. “Then, out of nowhere, I got an offer and it was a better offer than I had ever hoped for.

“The next thing the (sale) contract came through and I looked at my wife Niamh and son (Michael St James) and I realised I just couldn’t do it.

“I think I am too emotionally attached to Castlehyde. I just cannot leave Cork – my wife and I just love it too much.

“We liquidated our properties in the UK so we are living in Monte Carlo and Cork. You never know what the future brings but we love coming home to Castlehyde.

“We are blessed with our neighbours and people in Fermoy and Cork have been wonderful to us over the years.”

Bought in a derelict condition in 2001 for €3m, Flatley ordered a loving refurbishment of Castlehyde aimed at restoring the ancestral home of Ireland’s first President Douglas Hyde to its full 18th-century glory.

The restoration of the 1760 property was later hailed as one of Ireland’s greatest heritage rescue projects of modern times.

By the time it was completed in 2004, the dancer had lavished €27m on the mansion.

‘Flatley’s Tap For Ten’ dance challenge aims to raise badly needed funds for charities working with the homeless and vulnerable.

Flatley admitted he was shocked into charity action by the plight of an elderly woman he spotted on a wind-swept Cork street.

“I was in Cork city and I walked by this older woman in a doorway – she had a couple of suitcases and she was trying to pull a piece of plastic over herself to shield herself from the freezing rain. I thought to myself: ‘Dear God.’ The devastation that this (pandemic) has wrought on businesses and families and working people,” he said.

“It was heart-breaking. But it got me thinking. What if that was one of my family? Everybody on the street is somebody’s son or daughter.

"Life has dealt them a bad hand.

“So I decided I had to do something to help the charities that are doing such great work to help the homeless and vulnerable.”

The star said that the Covid-19 pandemic has reminded everyone worldwide what is truly important – and not to take the things we love in life for granted.

He admitted it has also been a devastating year for the arts as he wished governments worldwide could do more to help a sector left crippled by the Covid-19 pandemic.

“It has been a brutal year,” he said.

The Chicago-born star said that, in the arts world, performers have effectively had a year of their prime career stolen from them – and many were left with little or no income support.

“It is hard for me to talk about governments because I think there are too many in the public eye forcing their own opinions.

"I don’t agree with that – telling people what they should do or how they should vote.

“But it has been a brutal year for everyone in the entertainment business – and I don’t just mean the artists, singers or dancers.

“Everyone associated with the industry – from those booking the shows to those selling the food and drink at the venues, the ushers, the parking people and those in PR. They are all suffering.

“It has been devastating. For instance, my dancers have a short (career) lifespan – there is only a certain time when they are at their peak.

“That has basically been stolen from them and it is heart-breaking.

“They can never get those hours, days, weeks and months back. These shows cannot be redone in their lifetime.

"This has hurt all young people – all artists are suffering and I wish there was something governments could do to give more to the arts.

“Art is something that, down through the ages, has given hope, perspective and joy to people.”

In the case of Ireland, the arts have acted as a hugely successful global ambassador for Irish culture.

“It is really tough out there at the moment.”

The star’s charity campaign will now benefit Depaul Ireland and CentrePoint in the UK.

Both charities have battled to help the vulnerable in the face of the Covid-19 pandemic and the worst economic downturn for over a century.

Depaul works to help the homeless in Ireland with 30 special outreach and accommodation services.

The charity can offer 550 bed spaces each night in the greater Dublin area.

A noted charity campaigner, Flatley has hosted special Christmas parties for vulnerable children at his Castlehyde House estate in north Cork and, in 2003, received a special award from Prince Rainier of Monaco for his support of various charities.

The #FlatleysTapForTen campaign – which is focused on social media platforms like Twitter, Facebook, TikTok and Instagram – revolves around a person posting a 10-second dance video clip.

It can involve footwork to their favourite music or simply their preferred dancefloor routine.

They can then nominate their friends to post a clip of their favourite dance skills.

It is hoped the clips will go viral with the hashtag #flatleystapforten and spread the fundraising message.