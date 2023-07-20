‘I couldn’t be prouder to be Irish’ – fans in Australia roar support as Girls in Green take on hosts

Mairead and her family in the stadium in Sydney

While Irish fans back home roared on their team this morning, it was supporters of the Girls in Green in the host country who really showed their true colours.

As hundreds of thousands cheered from their homes, pubs and work desks in support of the Ireland women’s soccer team, Australia was filled with the sound of the Irish on the opening day of the Women’s World Cup.

Beating the Matildas was always a high hope for the Irish team, but that didn’t stop fans flocking to Sydney’s Accor Stadium to witness the scenes and atmosphere for Ireland’s opener.

There would be 74,000 fans packing the stadium but outside many more turned up to try and get a last-minute ticket.

Those who weren’t lucky enough instead gathered in pubs or at outdoor screenings of the match around their home cities.

As is tradition with the Green Army, Irish fans took over the streets, celebrating from as early as 2pm.

The fans gave it their absolute all, but it just wasn’t enough for the girls to grab a well-deserved point against a very strong team

Keith Donnelly was one of these fans who, along with his family, headed out to Molly Malone’s Irish pub with his family, meeting up with Australian player Mary Fowler’s family.

A penalty just after half-time put the Aussies ahead, pushing the Irish to cheer on their team in the hopes of an equaliser.

Mr Donnelly said that while Australia “started brighter”, the Irish “held tight at the back and defended very well”.

“It was very hard to call the penalty, you see them given sometimes and other times not,” he said.

“The Irish pushed hard and came so close on a couple of occasions, especially in the dying minutes.

“The fans gave it their absolute all, but it just wasn’t enough for the girls to grab a well-deserved point against a very strong team – on to the next one we go.”

From left, Barry Byrne, Derek Mooney, Colm Mooney and Colm McGuirk at the match in Sydney

Following a disappointing result, Irish expats who attended the game in Sydney said the atmosphere was the highlight of the match.

Colm McGuirk, who has lived in Australia since 2010, said: “I’ll never forget it, the Australians thought they’d have the stadium to themselves but they overlooked how loud the [Green] army can be.

“The rendition of Amhrán na bhFiann was unbelievable and had every hair on my body standing.

Australian soccer star Mary Fowler's Irish relatives ahead of the big match

“For effort, these girls can not be questioned. For qualification alone, they’ve written their names in Irish sporting history. There wasn’t one girl on that field that froze under the scrutiny of a full stadium or the millions that watched around the world – they made our island proud.”

Similar to many fans watching, Mairéad Ennis said the last five minutes was “nail-biting”.

“The repeated attacks and the pressure from the Irish girls – all the free kicks and corners at the end, but it just wasn’t their day,” she said.

“The penalty was questionable and there were a number of free kicks against us that were very soft.

“Outcome of the game – a draw probably would have been more merited. Australia probably were the better team but Ireland's defence was amazing. Australia couldn’t score from open play and Ireland had so many near-misses. Absolutely no question they gave it their all.”

Sarah-Louise Kelly (30) from Lusk, Co Dublin, has been based in Sydney since March and said the atmosphere was “very special” and it was “great to see so many people come out to the women’s game”.

“This was such a historic event and I feel so privileged to be part of it. Both teams played so well and I couldn't be prouder to be Irish,” she said.

Player Ratings as Ireland fall to hosts in Australia