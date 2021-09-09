| 16.1°C Dublin

Close

Premium

‘I could tell by the scene they were dead... it was dreadful’

Neighbour who found family is mystified by deaths, writes Catherine Fegan

The scene of the suspected murder-suicide in Lixnaw, Co Kerry, where Eileen, Jamie and Mossie O&rsquo;Sullivan died. Photo: Mark Condren Expand

Close

The scene of the suspected murder-suicide in Lixnaw, Co Kerry, where Eileen, Jamie and Mossie O&rsquo;Sullivan died. Photo: Mark Condren

The scene of the suspected murder-suicide in Lixnaw, Co Kerry, where Eileen, Jamie and Mossie O’Sullivan died. Photo: Mark Condren

The scene of the suspected murder-suicide in Lixnaw, Co Kerry, where Eileen, Jamie and Mossie O’Sullivan died. Photo: Mark Condren

Catherine Fegan

It was around 8pm on Tuesday when John Mahony phoned his neighbour Mossie O’Sullivan for a chat. As well as living close to each other in the rural hinterland of Lixnaw, Co Kerry, the two men were firm friends, speaking to each other on a regular basis, either in person or on the phone.

“I wanted to talk to him about something,” he told the Irish Independent.

“He never answered and I was waiting for him to ring me back. That didn’t happen.”

Most Watched

Privacy