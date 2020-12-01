'I could immediately tell that these were human bones' - meet the forensic anthropologist who assists gardaí in cases of missing or unidentified individuals

It was dark when René Gapert arrived at the scene. Gardaí had sealed off the area surrounding the discovery site and as he was directed toward a nearby tree, he noticed the bones sitting neatly in the fork of the trunk.

“I could immediately tell that these were human bones,” says Dr Gapert.

“They had been discovered by a landscaper who was doing some groundwork, cutting away branches on trees when he came across the remains. Gardaí were called in and that’s when I was asked to go have a look.”

In August, several months after the discovery of the human remains at Lissenfield in Rathmines, Dublin, Dr Gapert found himself standing at the graveside of the person they belonged to – 47-year-old Stephen Corrigan.

Mr Corrigan, who suffered from mental health difficulties and often withdrew from society, had not been seen since November 2011. His mother, Hanna ‘Anna’ Corrigan, died aged 81 in November 2015, not knowing what had happened to her son. However, before her death she gave the Garda a sample of her DNA in the hope that the mystery could someday be solved.

In April, over the course of almost two days, Dr Gapert began to build a picture of the person, then unidentified, who was found in Rathmines. His expertise in the area of ‘reading bones” allowed him to establish that the remains belonged to an adult male, who had died around 5-10 years ago.

“The state pathologist was involved and we examined the remains together,” he told the Irish Independent.

“You have two specialties working hand in hand and you can provide a much broader picture of not only the person, but also surrounding the death rather than just working on your own and then handing the remains over to someone else who will add another piece of the puzzle. As an anthropologist, I try to establish a biological profile of the remains.”

From there, the remains were referred to the DNA section of Forensic Science Ireland, where a DNA profile was created. It was entered into the national DNA database and a match was found to the late Hanna Corrigan.

Gardaí then learned that Mr Corrigan’s brother Edward, who was six years younger, died in 2016 aged 46. A Garda appeal for other relatives to come forward was not successful.

However, Finders International, a professional probate genealogist firm, saw the Garda appeal and made its own pro bono checks. The company’s trawl quickly determined Mr Corrigan had a large number of relatives, though they had never met and were unaware of his existence.

Fr Brendan Corrigan, the parish priest in Kilbeggan, Co Westmeath, was found to be a first cousin of Mr Corrigan’s mother. He organised a funeral for Stephen, a funeral that Dr Gapert felt compelled to attend.

“I think you become very intimately connected to these individuals that you examine and you identify,” says Gapert.

“You sometimes find out more about them than maybe their family had known. It became important for me when I found out about Mr Corrigan’s circumstances that I showed my respect.

"Distant family members travelled and people who looked after him over the years came to the funeral so it was good to see that he wasn’t actually alone all the time. This was a case where you held the remains and other colleagues put a name to him.”

The relatively new field of forensic anthropology and its trained professionals occupy an essential place in the investigation of cases of missing and unidentified individuals.

What we eat, where we go, everything we do leaves a trace, clues that wait patiently for months, years, sometimes centuries, until a forensic anthropologist is called upon to decipher it. Experts such as Dr Gapert are now routinely called in by gardaí to determine if bones belong to a human and, if so, help determine age, gender, height and broader medical history.

“A person’s entire biological history can be mapped through the bones,” says Dr Gapert.

“As an anthropologist I try to establish a biological profile of the remains. I examine every single bone to aid you in identifying the ancestry of the person, the age at death, the sex, depending on what is available, the living height.

"Then any kind of pathology or illness you can detect, things like dental interventions or surgical interventions you can see. Then you look for trauma, anything that occurred during the lifetime – maybe someone broke their arm at 10 years old, you can still see that in the bones. These will be determined as anti-mortem injuries, which we have to separate these from peri-mortem and post-mortem injuries. The investigating authorities are usually interested in perimortem injuries, these occurred around the time of death.”

When human bones were found at the rear of a Dundalk house in 2017, the thoughts of locals immediately turned to Ciara Breen, who was last seen less than 200m away in 1997.

As is standard procedure, the State Pathologist was called to the scene and, because the remains were skeletal, was joined by Dr Gapert. It was up to Dr Gapert to determine whether the find might be related to Miss Breen’s disappearance 20 years before, when she was just 17.

“I was told it was a high-profile missing person,” he recalls.

“I had a look at the remains at the scene and I was pretty sure we were dealing with a human. However, I also thought the remains didn’t fit the profile because the age markers in the skeleton didn’t appear to fall within the age range of Ciara Breen and I wanted to make very sure. The next day met with Marie Cassidy at the scene, we got some dental records and we were able to rule out that this was Ciara Breen.”

As well as the Breen case, Dr Gapert was called on to help investigators in another well-known criminal case, the murder of Bobby Ryan.

Dr Gapert was asked to examine bone fragments recovered from a run-off tank where Mr Ryan, who went missing in 2011, was found in 2013.

“These were bones that had never been examined,” he says.

“There were 49 tiny bones there and as far as I remember 8 or 9 of them were human bones. The first contact and the main reason for my engagement was to examine the bones and to identify if there were any human bones there and once I identified the human bones it went straight back to the DNA section to see if they could confirm that it was one body or if they might have belonged to another one.”

From his analysis of the bones, Dr Gapert concluded that the person had died at least a year before the remains were found in the tank and possibly more than two years before.

It was the prosecution case, accepted by a jury last year, that Bobby Ryan died on June 3, 2011, 18 months before he was discovered on his ex-lover’s farm in Tipperary.

Meanwhile, there are the cases that continue to perplex.

A single arm bone is found on a secluded beach in the east. Months later, a partial human skeleton belonging to an unknown man is washed up on the shoreline on the West coast.

Both remain nameless since their discovery earlier this year, two more sets of nameless remains to add to Ireland’s list of unsolved mysteries.

“They both came in from the water,” says Dr Gapert.

“In one case, a completed DNA profile was taken but there was no DNA match found on the missing persons data base. Those remains were buried. The other case is unidentified but there is still hope for a DNA match.”

These examples of individuals who are unidentified, says Dr Gapert are two cases he has worked on this year.

“It happens,” he says.

“Sometimes we are unable to immediately identify people. That is one of the big questions I have.

“How many unidentified remains do we have in Ireland? How long do they go back? By remains I may a full set, partial, it could be one bone. That bone represents the whole person. I do not know the answers to those questions. Usually the saner that comes back is a very small amount. What is small? To the people who are missing a loved one, even a small amount is not acceptable.”

According to Dr Gapert, the only way to get an idea of how many of these unidentified bodies there are is to contact each individual coroner. In some cases, new coroners have taken over a district and are not aware of older cases in their jurisdiction.

The coroner decides what happens the remains when someone cannot be identified, he says.

“There is no long-term storage facility. The only forensic mortuary then, Dublin district mortuary, has a very limited space. It’s a difficulty for the coroners to decide what to do with them. The only thing they can do in some cases is to bury them.”

There a small number who have been buried before any DNA samples were ever taken. These are remains found in the 80s or 90s, before the science was there to allow for a full DNA profile to be established.

Two years ago, Dr Gapert put together a proposal for a centralised database for unidentified remains. The establishment of this database would require collaboration between all the coroners, the Missing Persons Bureau of An Garda Siochána (AGS), the Office of the State Pathologist (OSP) and the Forensic Science Ireland (FSI) laboratory.

“We do have cases that are not immediately solved,” says Dr Gapert.

“There are certainly cases within the last few months where we know that the person has died within the last 12 months but there is unfortunately no hit on the DNA database so we have everything in place, we have the biological profile, we have the DNA profile, but if we have nothing to compare it to they will remain, for the moment, unidentified. I would like to see a dedicated facility, similar to a mortuary, to store these remains so that they can be periodically reviewed and see what stage the investigation is at.

"Whenever some new methods come along, or some other investigative method comes available, these can be revisited until someone is identified.”