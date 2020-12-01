| 4.7°C Dublin

'I could immediately tell that these were human bones' - meet the forensic anthropologist who assists gardaí in cases of missing or unidentified individuals

Forensic anthropologist Dr René Gapert has a unique role assisting gardaí in cases of missing or unidentified individuals, writes Catherine Fegan

Forensic Anthropologist René Gapert. Photo: Mark Condren Expand

Catherine Fegan

It was dark when René Gapert arrived at the scene. Gardaí had sealed off the area surrounding the discovery site and as he was directed toward a nearby tree, he noticed the bones sitting neatly in the fork of the trunk.

“I could immediately tell that these were human bones,” says Dr Gapert.

“They had been discovered by a landscaper who was doing some groundwork, cutting away branches on trees when he came across the remains. Gardaí were called in and that’s when I was asked to go have a look.”

