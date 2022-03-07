‘I could have filled 20 jeeps: people are brilliant,’ says Irishman of relief effort

An Irish man left Ireland last night and is today driving across Europe with an SUV full of essential supplies for the frontline of the Ukrainian refugee crisis.

Dundalk man Donal Greene watched the news of the Russian invasion of Ukraine in horror from his home in Bratislava, in Slovakia.

He felt he had to do something. Days later he was in Ireland and loading vans full of supplies to support the refugee crisis.

Mr Greene (32) had planned to fill his car with essentials but following a flood of support from the people of Dundalk he had to make alternative plans.

“I was hoping to fill the jeep and I would have been happy.

“But I arrived yesterday to Oriel Park (Dundalk Football Club’s home ground) to collect local donations and I couldn’t believe my eyes. The whole area under the main stand was full, absolutely full.

“I could have filled 20 jeeps. People are brilliant.

“The problem I had then was how I was going to ensure everything gets delivered to people who need it? I borrowed my step-brother’s van and we filled it up. It took six hours to load everything.

“I got in touch with the Ukrainian community in Dublin and there is a warehouse on the Naas Road where they are coordinating donations.

“I dropped the van there this morning. They must have 400 pallets ready to go.”

“I’ve my jeep packed right up to the top with baby and medical supplies. I’m bringing it directly to Slovakia to the frontline where people are arriving through the border with Ukraine.”

Donal was due to get the 2.15am ferry from Dublin and hopes to be in Slovakia by tomorrow. “I’m delighted I was able to do something to help. You feel so helpless watching it unfold on television.”

Artem Nedostup, a Ukrainian national who lives in Dublin, is helping to coordinate a major relief effort from Ireland.

He said he has been “overwhelmed by the kindness” of Irish people.

Artem endured a very difficult week when he was unable to make contact with his family in south-eastern Ukraine, which is now occupied.

But yesterday he finally was able to speak to them.

“I am so happy I heard from my family and they are alive.

“They have some electricity supply now but they are now under occupation so they are not safe. They cannot leave or come here to me.”