A driver claims he could have been killed after a "metal bullet" smashed through his windscreen on the M50.

'I could have been killed' - Driver 'shook up' after 'metal bullet' smashes through windscreen on busy motorway

Jason Pickett was driving southbound on the M50 before the exit at Ballymun when the object flew through his windscreen on Thursday afternoon.

The object that came through the window Photo: Liveline

"I was heading southbound on the M50. It was a nice, clear day. I had my sun visor down in the car and I was wearing sunglasses because of the sun. The traffic was quite light and all of a sudden my wind screen shatters in front of me. I was bewildered because there didn't seem to be any accidents. I didn't know what had happened," Jason told RTÉ's Liveline. "I managed to pull my car off the motorway up onto the hard shoulder of the M50. I'm sitting there looking at the glass all around me and all around the car and a gaping hole in my windscreen. There didn't seem to be any more cars involved. The traffic had continued to move on the motorway.

"I had noticed that there was a car transporter directly in front of me on the motorway which had pulled onto the off ramp at Ballymun but then had subsequently pulled back onto the motorway. He pulled over to the left and then pulled back." Jason said he had no idea what happened until he saw the piece of metal in his car.

"I saw the piece of metal about one meter long. It's about three inches wide and an inch thick. It was like a sphere. It had gone into my back seat and lodged between the two back seats. "It would have been life changing or life ending if it had hit me. The size and weight of it, I can't imagine what the damage it would have done. It would have been catastrophic."

The damage to Jason's car

Jason told Liveline that the piece of metal hit his car bonnet, before smashing through his windscreen. "It hit the car bonnet, then went through the windscreen and just miraculously it hit the dashboard and took a chunk out of the dashboard and that seemed to have changed the direction. It actually was heading for my head.

The object in question

"It landed in between my two child seats. The previous time I was on that road, I had two children in those seats. I was quite shook up afterwards."

Jason said he believes the metal object is a leaf spring, a part of a suspension of a truck.

"It shot in like a bullet. It's a rare enough accident but it does happen. "It's possible that the driver didn't know it happened. It was 3pm on Thursday afternoon between the M1 junction and the M50 junction."

Jason said that the insurance company was "shocked" when he rang them. "I did ring the guards and they said because nobody stopped and there were no witnesses and because I wasn't injured there was no reason for them to attend. They also said the cameras on the M50 don't take a recording, they're just live cameras.

"I'm looking for anybody who was there at that time to see if they can help me out. The driver should have noticed it if not at the time, then later on that day."

Online Editors