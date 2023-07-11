Home > Irish News 'I could be out of a job by Friday' says Ryan Tubridy'I could be out of a job by Friday' says Ryan TubridyAvril KinsellaToday at 17:30'I could be out of a job by Friday' says Ryan Tubridy. Latest Irish NewsMan jailed for trying to communicate with child for sexual exploitationRyan Tubridy says he has received 'countless cards and letters' from members of the public‘I don’t think they deserve him’ – public divided on whether Ryan Tubridy should return to RTÉ airwavesLive | Ryan Tubridy tells Media Committee ‘I could be out of a job by Friday’'I could be out of a job by Friday' says Ryan TubridyMaia Dunphy reveals Ryan Tubridy confided in her last August of plan to step down from Late Late ShowNoel Kelly's previous job causes confusion at Oireachtas Public Accounts CommitteeLabour TD Alan Kelly tells Ryan Tubridy: ‘There was no 20pc drop in salary...and to say so has no credibility whatsoever’Schoolboy injured when science teacher accidentally dropped phial of acid awarded €12,000'This following instructions. It's called the Nuremberg defence' - Catherine Murphy questions Noel Kelly at Oireachtas Public Accounts Committee (PAC)Show more Top StoriesPoliticsTop ten quotes from PAC hearing with Ryan Tubridy and Noel KellyFood ReviewsTop of the chops: Kevin Arundel’s new Chophouse Sandymount hits the No.1 spot for Lucinda O’SullivanTelevisionDoes The Bear depict what it’s really like in professional kitchens? Irish chefs have their sayIrish NewsMaia Dunphy reveals Ryan Tubridy confided in her last August of plan to step down from Late Late Show Latest NewsMoreCelebrity NewsBBC faces fresh allegation against unnamed presenter from young person – report18:10Cycling‘I had to win for Gino’ – Pello Bilbao takes Tour de France 10th stage, a month after death of team-mate18:00Gaelic FootballDown v Meath: What time, what channel, team news and all you need to know18:00TennisUkrainian Elina Svitolina’s Wimbledon fairy tale continues after knocking out top seed Iga Swiatek17:58CourtsMan jailed for trying to communicate with child for sexual exploitation17:48EuropeChild’s body found on Spanish tourist beach17:44Irish BusinessRTÉ will get ‘adequate funding’ for public service role, says Finance Minister17:44Irish NewsRyan Tubridy says he has received 'countless cards and letters' from members of the public17:40Irish News‘I don’t think they deserve him’ – public divided on whether Ryan Tubridy should return to RTÉ airwaves17:37Irish NewsLive | Ryan Tubridy tells Media Committee ‘I could be out of a job by Friday’17:33